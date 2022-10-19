YMCA of Chippewa Valley hosts Halloween events

The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley invites the public to two Halloween events at the Chippewa Falls YMCA and L.E. Phillips YMCA Sports Center.

The Chippewa Falls YMCA will host Halloween at the Y on Friday, October 21 from 3:30 to 6:00 PM. Activities are geared towards families with children 12 years and under.

This event takes place outdoors at the YMCA and offers fun activities such as inflatables, community booths, a haunted house, games, raffles, and giveaways. This event is free for everyone.

“Halloween is one of our favorite times of the year at the YMCA,” Jim Ignarski, development & communication director for the Chippewa Falls YMCA said.

“In addition to the children receiving goodies and toys during the event, families will also receive educational materials from several local nonprofits and community organizations that help keep us healthy and safe. The Chippewa Falls YMCA is excited to offer this fun, family-friendly Halloween event for all ages.”

The L.E. Phillips YMCA Sports Center is hosting a family Halloween Party on Friday, October 28 from 5-9 PM. This event is sponsored by RCU.

The evening will be filled with Halloween games, inflatables, face painting, DJ entertainment, and family interactive games. Activities are geared towards families with children 12 years and under. This event is $5 per person, children 2 and under are free. Cash payment is required for entry.

“Our family Halloween party has become a tradition for many families throughout the Chippewa Valley,” said Amy Peterson-Foss, director of the YMCA Sports Center. “With the DJ Entertainment, inflatables, and face painting, this becomes one huge party for the whole family. Our event offers fun for everyone, and we love seeing familiar faces each year.”

Costumes are encouraged at both events. Both events are open to the community, not just YMCA Members. For more information on these upcoming Halloween events, visit www.ymca-cv.org/events.