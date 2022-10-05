YMCA of the Chippewa Valley hosts The Strong Challenge

The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley invites the entire Chippewa Valley to participate in a national challenge: The Strong Challenge.

The YMCA is challenging participants to find their “Breakthrough-You” while growing stronger in spirit, mind, and body. There will be 21 days of skill building, habit forming, and connecting to others through fitness challenges, mindfulness, podcasts, video messages, local events, and an online community support group.

Thousands of people in the Chippewa Valley have participated in The Strong Challenge since it began at YMCAs across the country in October 2020. The community group shares successes and motivates each other so no one is alone on their Strong journey.

The 21-day challenge begins on Oct. 17. Throughout the challenge, participants will receive motivational tips and tools to help set and reach goals, and access to a website where all challenges, podcasts, and video messages can be found. The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley will also communicate local events and opportunities to challengers via a weekly email.

“The Strong Challenge is an opportunity for the YMCA to reach beyond its walls and help motivate the entire Chippewa Valley to become stronger in mind, body, and spirit,” said Dixie Morales, Association Marketing Director for the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley. “The YMCA has something for everyone and is for people of all fitness levels. This challenge can be done by the experienced exerciser or someone who is brand-new to making health and wellness a priority.”

Non-member challenge participants will receive 6 guest passes to use the YMCA along with getting unlimited access to YMCA360 – a virtual YMCA – during the challenge. YMCA360 is an online platform that gives participants access to over 750 on-demand videos for the whole family from the convenience of their home. Videos include workouts, arts and crafts, and sports skill-building.

If someone is in need of a little (or big) nudge forward, The Strong Challenge will help participants focus and build healthy lifestyle skills. To participate, text STRONG to 844-6222 or visit www.ymca-cv.org/strong.

A photo ID will be required for redeeming guest passes, and non-member minors must be accompanied by an individual 16 years or older. Visit www.ymca-cv.org to see facility hours, age restrictions for certain activities, and schedules.