Zebra born at Irvine Park Zoo in Chippewa Falls

The Irvine Park zoo has a surprise new animal, as a zebra was born Sept. 11.

“I think it’s really neat,” said Chippewa Falls parks director John Jimenez. “It’s a special experience, to be able to see the reproduction of life.”

When the animals arrived in May, Jimenez said his staff wondered if one of the female zebras was pregnant.

“We thought perhaps, but we weren’t 100% sure,” Jimenez said.

People who want to see the newborn only have about two weeks to see it; the zebras and Watusi cows typically leave the park at the end of September because they don’t handle cool temperatures well.

“Our goal is to have them come back next spring, to see the growth of the baby,” Jimenez said.

According to Leader-Telegram records, the zebras were last in the park in 2015, when two baby zebras were born here. Like this year, the babies were a pleasant surprise.

“Before we mentioned anything, we wanted to make sure it was acclimating,” Jimenez said.

Spectators have already been lining up to see it, he added. Jimenez said he took his kids to see it over the weekend.

“We got there, and there were three-four cars already there,” he said.

While the zebras and Watusi are leaving soon, Jimenez is excited to have a replacement coming. A Mongolian horse, which is considered an endangered animal, will spend the winter here. It will be placed in the pasture where the zebras currently reside, near the old schoolhouse at the top of the park.

“They have the mane to handle the winter,” Jimenez said.

The city works with Animal Entertainments, based in Neshkoro, which is about one hour north of Madison. The organization has been providing animals to Irvine Park Zoo since 1981.