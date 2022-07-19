Mobile Lumberjack Museum brings the past to the present

Arley R. "Buck" Engel was a longtime board member and volunteer of the Chippewa County Historical Society. Some years ago he donated a trailer and multiple kinds of artifacts, and together those would become the Chippewa County Historical Society Mobile Lumberjack Museum.

“Arley really knew how to get everything in and out of the trailer. It was like a puzzle to put together and get everything in it and then store it for the winter,” said Jim Schuh.

Schuh was the vice president of CCHS for 11 years and has served as a board member for 25 years. He also oversees the CCHS newsletter.

Schuh said that the board decided it would be a fitting tribute to Arley, who died in 2015, if they redid his trailer, forming it into a real mobile museum.

“So that's what we did,” Schuh said.

Five individuals worked on the trailer transformation. Luckily, Jake Jacobson — a former industrial arts teacher and shop teacher — helped orchestrate the project.

“He can do just about anything, and so it was his planning of how to have it actually come together that really made it so successful,” Schuh said. “I helped quite a bit with the exhibits and the getting the artifacts together. It was a very fun project.”

The trailer is set up with 12 job descriptions on the outside so visitors can learn all about the various jobs past lumberjacks did. It begins with the timber cruiser, who was the person who would go out and survey the area and decide where the best timber would be available. They cruised forest land to estimate the volume of marketable timber and collect data concerning forest conditions for appraisal, sales, administration, logging and land use.

The timber that was chosen needed to be in a good spot — close to the rivers and streams that lumberjacks would need to use for transport to the mill.

“The river rats would follow the logs down the river,” Schuh said.

On the inside of the trailer, visitors find information about lumber camp life, including what campers did for food and entertainment.

“We've got an area for the saw filer who sharpened the saws, and another area is the blacksmith area,” he said.

“The main focus inside is the Chippewa Lumber and Boom Company lumber mill, which was the largest lumber mill in the world under one roof at the time it was built.”

Dave Gordon has been the president of CCHS since 2006. He recently oversaw the mobile museum operations at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair, where it was on display.

“We use it as a kind of a tool to teach kids about the past and lumbering,” Gordon said. “One of my favorite parts is they go around and look at what lumberjack job they would like to do. Then they all get done and come around, and I ask them what they'd like to do. Of course, they're all excited: ‘I want to do this. I want to do that.’ So I tell them that I'm hiring them and I say, ‘You'll be paid 75 cents a day,’ which stops them immediately.”

Gordon does this with third- and fourth-grade students mostly, to underline the difficult working conditions and how hard it was to get by on so little money for lumber and mill workers.

In one exhibit, visitors see the costs for a lumberjack to get outfitted with clothes, saws and axes, which amounted to about $14.

“They begin to get a little bit better understanding of the difference between pays today and pays back then,” Gordon said.

For the last six years, the Mobile Lumberjack Museum has been limited to on-the-road events, three or four weekends a year. But when CCHS opens its new facility, tentatively this fall, the mobile museum will have a dedicated space for the weekends it’s not on the road.

Frank Smoot, CCHS Museum developer, said that the mobile museum will get a boost in coming months.

“One of the great benefits of this new building is that we can bring big things inside of it and we never could when we were at the convent for the last 27 years,” Smoot said. “We've got some money from the AnnMarie Foundation, which is a regional foundation here to freshen it up. It's been on the road for six years and could use a new paint job and maybe some new audiovisuals, and then we will keep it in here.”

Smoot said he looks forward to creating an indoor space around the mobile museum.

“It's been fun to think about it in terms of it's an outside trailer, and it's meant to be out in all weather, but now it'll have a pretty cush job here for most of the year,” Smoot said.