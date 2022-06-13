Mother, daughter, 11, die in Chippewa County crash

A mother and daughter have died from injuries from one-car crash last Friday night at State Highway 64 in the township of Cleveland.

At 8:32 p.m. June 10, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the crash east of 210th Avenue.

The Sherriff’s Office said that the vehicle was reported to be upside down and a group responding pulled the woman out of the water and began life saving measures, according to a news release.

A child was trapped inside the vehicle but the informant and others pulled her out of the submerged vehicle. They immediately began life saving measures. Upon the arrival of first responders, life saving measures were continued.

The woman, identified as 48-year-old Sara Lemay, died from her injures. Her daughter, Tara M Lemay, 11, was flown by Lifelink to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Sheriff's Office reported Monday afternoon that Tara has died.

The news release stated that Lemay was driving when she lost control of the car, causing it to enter a ditch and overturn into the water.

The crash remains under investigation by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office.

