On Friday the multimillion dollar Chippewa Area History Center will open its doors to the public.

177 years after Chippewa County separated from Crawford County, the Chippewa Area History Center will invite people to come in, peruse artifacts, and tell or hear stories so that the community can learn about its shared history.

The History Center, which is located across from the Bernard F. Willi pool in Chippewa Falls, offers an enormous and well-organized space for historical items. This is a vastly different set up from where the History Center used to be located.

The center formerly was housed in the Chippewa Sisters Convent — attached to the Chippewa Notre Dame Church, which was built in 1881. The four-story building had 49 rooms. When the Chippewa County Historical Society took possession of the building in 1990, the Sisters had not been living there for two years.

Though organizers and volunteers greatly appreciated having the building as a place to celebrate, and learn about the past, the location required a lot of repair. The staff had to contend with humidity, extreme temperatures and leaking radiators which took their toll on the historical items they housed.

When the staff started the process of moving the historical wares from the old location to the new facility, it was quite an undertaking. There were many historical documents and artifacts that required great care, some of which had sat in closets or cases for more than a couple of decades.

“I'm excited to see our collection actually being able to be viewed in a much better way than was possible in the convent. And I mean, the new building is amazing. But our stuff is even more amazing. Now people will see that and recognize it,” said Jim Schuh, a board member with the Chippewa County Historical Society and with the Chippewa Area History Center.

Frank Smoot, museum developer, said that Dave Gordon and others in Chippewa Falls had the idea of building a more accessible and strategically located museum 10 years ago.

“We knew we could use a better facility, something that was better for the artifacts, something that was more accessible for people of different abilities. Something that offered us a way to give away more history,” Smoot said. “A convent, of course, was designed to keep people out. That's its job. Though we were grateful for it, that makes it a curious choice for a museum.”

Smoot said the museum got lucky. They found a prominent parcel of land across from the pool, next to the entrance of Irvine Park, and just a quarter of a mile away from Leinie Lodge.

“We wanted people to drive by and notice, want to come in and spend an afternoon with their family, learning about Chippewa Falls and the county,” he said.

A huge part of organizing the development came down to fundraising. The project costs about $4.5 million.

But it’s been an enormous effort, one that’s profited from dozens of volunteers and staff.

One of the things that the History Center will offer is a space for locals to discover their genealogy.

“The thing I think that's important about that is that there are two societies in the building — the historical society but there's also a genealogy society. So genealogy is your family's story. And history is your community’s story,” Smoot said. “And those two are a great marriage because most of us live in families and all of us live in a community of one type or another.”

Smoot is excited about having both societies in the same space. He said it’s a great marriage which will allow workers and visitors to continually get more stories from people and continually mirror those stories back to people.

“You can find out who you are and where you came from and what your place is like and how you fit into place. I think that is really important,” he said.

The center’s exhibits cover a wide array of subjects including military, agriculture, fur trading, lumbering, fire fighting and early inhabitants.

There is also a distinct array of artifacts and historical education components related to indigenous populations including the Lac Courte Oreilles or Ojibwe peoples.

While the center officially opens on Friday, Smoot said it will be ever-changing and evolving.

“We want people to come in one day and see something and come back a week, month or year later and see something completely different,” he said. “There will probably always be a guy up on a ladder adding something, creating and making a new exhibition. I hope, and trust and expect that they can see different things at least a little bit differently every time they come.”

