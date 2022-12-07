North Pole Express Mailbox collects letters for Santa

ALTOONA — Santa Claus has delivered a coveted North Pole Express mailbox to the River Prairie Wealth Partners in Altoona. The mailbox allows children from the region to drop off their letters to Santa. Those who can’t make it to the location are encouraged to mail their letters to the River Prairie Wealth Partners office so that they can make sure the letters make it to Santa’s mailbox.

Located at 1520 Front Porch Place in Altoona’s River Prairie Park, this special mailbox ensures children’s letters arrive quickly and securely to Santa with plenty of time before Christmas.

“This is really exciting for our area,” stated Kate Noe, River Prairie Wealth Partners managing partner and financial advisor. “We’ve never had the North Pole Express in the Chippewa Valley before. Santa must know there are many kind, caring and well-behaved children in our community.”

Between now and Dec. 22, kids can drop off letters and drawings, and if they include their name and address, the big man himself will write a personal keepsake letter back.

To celebrate the occasion, River Prairie Wealth Partners is offering a chance to win a fun prize for the family. Enter to win by posting a photo of children dropping off their letters on social media along with the tag #SantaAtRiverPrairie. While visiting, check out the their festive holiday window displays.