OneFest returns to Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds

Matthew West, Crowder, Sidewalk Prophets, Mac Powell and more will be coming to the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in the Chippewa Valley July 29-31 for the Christian music festival OneFest.

This community event offers a diversity of music, inspiring messages, family activities, youth entertainment and ministry showcases meant to encourage, entertain, and unify people of faith.

The Chippewa Valley hosts a variety of summer music fests, and in 2016 event coordinator Heather Flashinski was drawn to the idea of pulling together a celebratory Christian music event offering a variety of music styles. Listening to the song “Do Something” by Matthew West offered encouragement to create the festival. For this reason, Heather is incredibly excited to bring him to the fourth annual OneFest.

Over 54 people from diverse Christian backgrounds are part of the organizing group who meet regularly to plan this year’s festival. After being welcomed into the Christian Festival Association last year, this group reflects on previous successes and studies similar concerts throughout the country to make OneFest an unforgettable experience for all attendees. They are committed to a family-focused event that they hope will grow.

“From hip hop to jazz, hard rock to country and definitely contemporary, there will be Christian music for everyone,” Flashinski said.

Crowder will be the headlining act on Friday, and the Matthew West, will be on the main stage Saturday. They will be joined by other national, local and regional acts throughout the weekend on the two stages. Young dancers from First Position Dance and other entertainment such as Dancing With Dignity are also scheduled for a third venue.

Numerous family activities, children’s games, educational booths, food vendors and merchandise sales will round out the festival.

A worship service will be held on Sunday, supporting the cornerstone purpose of the event. The non-profit organization’s purpose is to celebrate our One God and share His voice through music by providing family friendly inspirational experiences.

OneFest Ltd, continues to seek event sponsors and exhibitors. All funds are utilized to provide the best event at the best price. Tickets are now on sale for adults full event ($70), youth ($35) and children age 10 and under (FREE). Daily rates are also available.

Prices go up at the gate, so get your tickets early. Visit www.one-fest.com for full details, or contact OneFest at 715-379-3742 or info@one-fest.com.

