John Andersen: Enjoy those last days of summer

Of course, we have to have an ode to summer, 2022. I hope you are enjoying your Labor Day weekend. The kids have already had a couple days of school. Some high schoolers may have cut the first two days to take advantage of the long Labor Day weekend but for the younger kids that is probably not the case. School buses are out and about so please remember to stop for flashing red lights and an outstretched stop sign arm.

In the Hallie area our summer was a mix of tradition and progress. Along 40th Ave. and County Trunk P there is a new subdivision going up and on the south side of 40th Ave. going past 145th Street (Buttenhoff Road) there is a new solar collection plant going in. Construction is planned for the spring of 2023.

40th Ave. at State Hwy 124 had an old intersection redone. There are new railroad crossing gates, a wider right turn lane, a connection to the bike trail and upgraded signage. 40th Ave. was detoured for a month so the residents of 40th Ave. going west are pleased the detour is gone.

Hallie Youth Days was a success as were the Northern Wisconsin State Fair and Pure Water Days. People seemed to be grateful to be out and about. COVID-19 is still among us, and getting vaccinated and boosted still makes good sense. As summer comes to a close, we will all be gathering indoors — keep in mind our seasonal health concerns the flu, colds and COVID. If your immune system is not what it used to be you may wish to check out seasonal vaccines or booster shots.

The corn and soybean crops look pretty good. At the Andersen estate the lawn has not been mowed since the second week of July. That may be coming to an end this week, as with recent rain the grass is starting to green up. Prairie View Cemetery has been faced with the task of removing dying ash trees from the emerald ash borer beetle. The removal of those trees will alter the look of the cemetery for quite a few years. The ash trees replaced the Elms and Oaks that were lost to disease years ago. So, the cycle renews itself.

Summer cannot end without an article on “Fall Anxiety,” so from the Saturday, August 20, New York Times: “As August passes its halfway point, I find myself feeling a duo of unpleasant emotions: sadness that the summer is almost over, and dread over having to face a busy fall schedule soon. I’m rarely ready for the annual transition to pumpkin spice lattes and cooler weather, but this year, the shift feels especially unwelcome — perhaps because this has been the first somewhat normal summer in more than two years, and I’m not ready for it to end.”

Since I was a kid fall has been my favorite season. I am like my dad who did not like hot humid weather. We all are children of fall. Deep within us lies the calendar of the school year. That calendar is something that is almost eternal. We hit fall and people have to jump start the holidays.

My Mom had two favorite sayings: “don’t run your motor” and “don’t wish your life away.” They are appropriate for fall. Don’t hide from the beauty of the fall to jump into Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s. There is time enough for that later. There is time also to transition to fall. Labor Day does not mean the end of summer weather; it just reminds you to enjoy those last days of summer.

I did have one thought that was carried over from the spring. Daylight Savings Time. While the Senate passed a bill embracing permanent daylight savings time the House of Representatives did not. In researching the matter, it appears that the “Sunshine Protection Act” is pretty much dead.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) told The Hill last month that he was “somewhat unimpressed with this effort,” and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said, “I don’t think it’s a good bill.” So, it appears we will continue to Spring Forward to Fall back. I am OK with that.