John Andersen: Post-election observations

Well silence prevails. Did you vote for the left wing/antifa/liberal democrat or the right wing/fascist/conservative Republican? At the end of the day, it appears that much did not change. Things will be pretty much status quo for the next two years. Which is a testament to democracy. People got out to vote and the election was quiet; that is the way it should be. Of course, I would not be me, if I did not comment on the election.

To my friends and classmates in Florida, I know from you Facebook and email posts you like to think that you can operate without any federal help. I am reminded of a line a friend told me years ago about Florida: You can’t change mother nature and you can’t outrun father time. With each hurricane that hits your state you need more and more federal help to recover. You need us. Also, your population needs Medicare and Social Security. Without those Florida would have a problem. Think about it.

Campaign commercials, people are sick and tired over the bashing of all candidates regardless of party. If people truly believed what was said in those commercials, every candidate should end up in prison. Most people make up their minds about political candidates on their own. They don’t need any convincing who they are going to vote for. Political ads should be limited to the last three weeks of an election and candidates should be required to state what they are going to do for the people they represent, not that the other guy is a scumbag.

Congratulations to Republican Derrick Van Orden on your victory. In your victory statement you said, “I look forward to working with anyone who will put the Mission first, and the Mission is America.” OK but the mission of America is not trying to undermine democracy by attending a rally on January 6 whose sole purpose was to undermine democracy. I would also urge you to back off the Navy Seal stuff, it is old news.

Election deniers and conspiracy theorists had a really bad night. Most lost their elections and election integrity is not, nor ever was an issue. As I write this nine municipalities in Chippewa County will be doing an audit of the voting equipment. It has to be done by November 25. Each voting machine will be checked to ensure election integrity. Oversight is always present, especially in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin is a 50/50 state politically. In statewide elections that is shown almost every time. Yet 6 of the 8 Federal Congressional Districts are being represented by Republicans and only 2 by Democrats. Funny how that works out. The Wisconsin Legislature is pretty much the same way. At least the Republicans will not have s super majority in the Legislature. While he may be boring Gov. Tony Evers is a nice guy.

The hero of this election is John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, who ran and defeated Dr Oz for an open Senate seat in that state. Anyone who knows anybody who has had a stroke or perhaps had a stroke themselves knows how much dedication, therapy and just plain courage it takes to battle back against the effects of a stroke. Hats off sir; you are an inspiration to many, many people.

Even discussing abortion makes most people nervous. In fact, I did not see any local candidates interviewed regarding the abortion question. Yet a wide majority of people in the United States believe that abortion is the province of women and their doctors, not male legislators. Simply put abortion is a personal choice and that choice whatever it is should be honored.

Between some polls, some media, some political pundits and talking heads, a “red wave “was projected. As we all know it never happened. Too many news programs and pundits try to juice up a race(s) and turn it into something it is not. Walter Cronkite where are you when we truly need you; gone unfortunately, but you are missed.

Before I forget a most Happy Thanksgiving to all of you. We are entering a very busy time of the year; but especially this year, we should take a moment to reflect on our many blessings.