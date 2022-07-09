John Andersen: Reflecting on summer developments :

I hope you had a good 4th of July. July begins the second month of meteorological summer and we are half way through 2022. Probably time to reflect on a few happenings in and about the Chippewa Valley.

It is good to see that the Chippewa Falls City Council is revisiting closing the Bernard Willi swimming pool. I am sure that the kids and their parents are happy with the decision. I saw a picture of the original City of Chippewa Falls swimming pool taken in 1947 or so. Looked like the pool I grew up with in Marshfield. It is good for kids to have a safe, clean place to swim.

I also read in the Herald that the Niagara Water Bottling Co. withdrew its proposal to create a bottled water plant in Eau Claire’s Gateway Northwest Business Park; before the City Council could vote on it. I am glad that the company withdrew the proposal. I hope that any such proposal in the future will be more closely reviewed and considered. Ground water is our future.

I don’t know about you but I was frustrated when the Supreme Court further chipped away the wall between church and state. The Court found that a football coach could pray on the 50-yard line while in pray status. Of course we all know that if an Islamic Cleric, a Jewish Rabbi, a Wiccan, Pagan or Satanic Temple Leader would lead those prayers the greater community would lose its mind.

I believe in this verse from the book of Matthew 5; 6 But when you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your Father, who is unseen. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you.”

It is no surprise to anyone who is a liberal that the Supreme Court has shown itself to be a beacon of conservative, if not radical thought. Yet with the disappointments of the last month or so there has been no storming of the Supreme Court by liberals opposed to their decisions.

Change to the recent Supreme Court decisions or the size of the court itself will come through the Legislative or Executive process. If you are unhappy with Supreme Court decisions get out and vote for the party that will engineer change.

Speaking of voting there is an election coming up on August 9. As a public service remember you cannot cross over vote. You must choose a party and stick with it. That rule was put in place by the Wisconsin Legislature. Unfortunately for me that means I cannot vote for a Republican candidate in the 23rd Senate District. I need to stay on the Democratic Party side of the fence. Oh well nothing I can do about it.

The 40th Ave. and State Hwy 124 intersection has been closed and a detour is in place. This has been a pain in the buttocks for us who live west of the intersection. If you are going south on 120th Street remember the speed limit changes from 35 to 25. If you don’t slow down you will be saying hello to a Lake Hallie Police Officer.

Another twist in the 40th Ave /124 reconstruction came when the Union Pacific Railroad informed the Village of Lake Hallie that a flagman would need to be hired. That information was passed on the day construction began and will add $1,400 a day to the construction cost.

Speaking of railroads I have been watching the “thermometer” by The View to see how much money has been donated to “raise the railroad bridge” between small and large Lake Wissota. You may remember that the project began in April to raise about $300,000.

As of this writing Dave Staber Town of Lafayette Chair, said, “So far we have had great support, but minimal contributions. Four restaurants on the small lake and one on the big lake have committed to holding fundraisers for this project.” So far the thermometer reads less than $50,000 raised.

A more positive announcement is that gas prices in our area have dropped lately. Must be President Biden’s strong economic measures kicking in. Nope, presidents have as much control over the economy as they do when birds fly south.