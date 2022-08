St. John’s Catholic Church, Cooks Valley, will hold their annual Fall Festival and Auction on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, beginning with a Mass at 9:30 a.m. The church is located six miles west of Bloomer on Hwy. 40.

A cafeteria-style charcoal chicken dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Live and silent auctions, games, baked goods, crafts, cake walk, grocery bag game, refreshments and fun for everyone throughout the day. Plan now to bring the whole family.