Matt Lallemont: Draft looks like wolf expansion plan

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources released their Draft Wolf Management Plan. This 178-page document can best be described as a Wolf Expansion Plan. There is no longer a population goal, despite the request for a numerical population goal by the hunting and farming organizations on the Wolf Advisory Committee.

The plan goals focus on benefits of wolves, public understanding, population health, and other feel-good topics to draw support for an unchecked wolf population. Zone structure changes allow focus on wolves in chronic problem areas, buffers around tribal lands, and leave the vast majority of Wisconsin to deal with the growing population.

Online public comment is open until January 10, 2023. The DNR to date has not scheduled any public meetings in current wolf range communities.

Matt Lallemont

Chippewa Falls