Resurfacing projects to begin on WIS 40, 64 in Chippewa County

Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $6.43 million contract with prime contractor Monarch Paving Co. of Amery for resurfacing projects in Chippewa County on WIS 40 from 13th Avenue in Bloomer north to the east junction of WIS 64 and WIS 64 from the north junction of WIS 40 to a half mile east of County E.

Construction is scheduled to start Wednesday, July 20.

The pavement on these segments is showing signs of deterioration. To address this, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation project will:

• Remove a portion of the existing pavement, recycle it in place and overlay the road with new asphalt.

• Repair or replace culverts.

• Clean the ditches.

• Replace guardrail.

• Replace the island on WIS 40 at WIS 64.

• Install sidewalk curb ramp compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act in Bloomer .

• Place new pavement markings.

During construction, WIS 40 and WIS 64 will remain open to traffic, but motorists will encounter daytime single-lane closures controlled by flagging.

Construction is scheduled for completion in September.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s Northwest Region:

• Follow on Twitter: @WisDOTnorthwest

• Visit the region’s 511 website: projects.511wi.gov/region/northwest/

• Visit the project’s 511 website: projects.511wi.gov/wis64cc/

Motorists are reminded that using handheld cell phones in Wisconsin work zones is illegal. Alerts and updates provided via these sites are not intended for use while driving. When driving, your focus should always be on driving.