Rides, music, food, contests and animals — Northern Wisconsin State Fair has it all

The Northern Wisconsin State Fair begins on Tuesday, July 12, and runs through Sunday, July 17. The fair takes place at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls. This will be its 124th year.

The fair includes a carnival with rides, pig, duck and goat races, judging of natural sciences, flowers and houseplants, swine, sheep, cattle, llamas, horses, goats and poultry, a swine show, face painting, tractor pulls, fair fitness with the YMCA, donut and cake contests, horse wagon rides, food, vendors and live music daily.

Rick Springfield will be the headliner on Tuesday, July 12, when the fair begins. Wednesday, Hairball will be back for its third year. Hairball is known for light shows and on-stage pyrotechnics that delight crowds.

Thursday will bring a performance by Chris Janson. The Friday headliner will be country singer Neal McCoy, who performed at the fair in 2011 and 2012. The Saturday headliner begins with stand-up comedian Charlie Berens then Tom Petty cover band Free Fallin' will take the stage.

Isaac Lub will be exhibiting his pigs at the NWSF. Lub shared that his goals for this year's fair include learning about the project, showing and earning ribbons, making a quality meat auction profit and having fun.

Samantha Wirtz, 2022 Northern Wisconsin State Fair Fairest of the Fair said the fair is a great way to bring together the community to celebrate exhibits, fun and agriculture.

The Northern Wisconsin State Fair Fairest of the Fair and Attendant serve as the official ambassadors of the fair at events including area parades and the Wisconsin State Fair. The Fairest also represents the Northern Wisconsin State Fair at the Wisconsin Association of Fairs Convention and participates in the Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs competition while gaining professional development training through workshops.

“Agriculture has been a part of the Chippewa County community since its founding in 1896. With agriculture comes something known as agri-tourism which is the use of agriculture to attract tourism to farms, ranches, and communities like Chippewa Falls,” Wirtz said. “At the fair, there are many opportunities to learn about agriculture. The animal barns, crop entries, and agriculture business booths bring those who may not have a background in agriculture together to learn more about the industry.”

Hannah Tambornino, Northern Wisconsin State Fair Attendant, said that exhibiting at the fair was always a dream of hers when she was younger.

“The pride I had when my school project was displayed at the fair deepened my need for more involvement,” she said. “Then I started getting into 4-H and my hope of being a junior exhibitor was finally coming true. As an exhibitor, one of the best feelings is connecting with an elder of the community when they reminisce on their memories of exhibiting at the fair.”

Tambornino said the fair experiences will be remembered and cherished by her forever.

To learn more about the fair or purchase tickets, go to https://www.nwsfa.com/p/fair/2022-daily-schedule.