An artistic quilt exhibition will be held Feb. 22 to April 5 at the Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 High Street, Chippewa Falls. Entrance to the exhibit is free. An artist’s reception will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26. Chris Daly, Woodland Ridge Retreat in Downsville and Ellen Nelson, fiber artist, will speak about quilting and fiber arts at 2 p.m. during the reception.

Seeing quilts as works of art is not common practice, but for local artist and show curator Mary Hermanson, it makes perfect sense. Her quilted kaleidoscopic pieces are displayed and sold at art exhibits in the area, and she is often one of at most two artists using quilting techniques in the display.

“Quilters are working with an art form that has been in existence for a long time,” Hermanson said. “I wish more quilters would view their work as art.”

The show at the Heyde Center will display 150 quilted works from 60 area artists, including traditional bed sized quilts, smaller wall hangings, clothing, and other items.

“All the quilts are exciting because they are all different and unique and reflect the talent of the individual artist,” Hermanson said. “Each artist has a story about the quilt they have chosen to exhibit. This story is what makes quilting an exceptional example of an artist expression.”

The Heyde Center is located at 3 South High St. in Chippewa Falls and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.