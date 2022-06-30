Student earns silver medal in national photography competition

Faith Wren, a senior at Chippewa Falls Senior High School, recently placed second in the photography competition at the annual SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference (NLSC) held June 20 to 24 in Atlanta.

Faith competed against 43 state champions to earn her silver metal. Competitors were judged on an interview, written test and field assignments. Chi-Hi also sent a welding fabrication team consisting of Braxton Bowe, Andy Olson and Alex Welke. The top three place winners in each event were announced at the final ceremonies. Overall scores and results have not been published yet.

The NLSC is a career competition of events showcasing the best career and technical education students in the nation.

Contests began locally and continued through the state and national levels.

Through an investment from business and industry partners of approximately $36 million, the event occupies a space equivalent to 31 football fields or 41 acres.There were more than 6,500 contestants in 108 separate events. Nearly 2,000 judges and contest organizers from labor and management made the national event possible.

