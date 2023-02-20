The Chippewa Valley After Hours Rotary Club has announced their annual fundraiser, Taste of the Valley, will not take place in 2023.

After a two-year hiatus, TOTV returned to Phoenix Park in June 2022. Proceeds from the event each year go toward the mission of the Chippewa Valley After Hours Rotary Club, to eradicate hunger in the Chippewa Valley. The event will not return in 2023 due to both planning and sponsorship resources unable to support the event.

Club members are shifting their focus throughout the rest of 2023 to obtain sponsors for their annual Thanksgiving Dinner Drive. The event takes place each year on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. Club members shop for food, pack meals, and distribute to local families in need of a Holiday meal. Last year’s event provided meals for over 60 families, reaching more than 300 community members.

The club will continue to evaluate whether hosting Taste of the Valley in 2024 is feasible.

Rotary is a service organization made up of more than 1.2 million individuals united worldwide to provide humanitarian aid and help build goodwill in the world. While the global mission of all Rotarians is to fight to end polio, the purpose of the Chippewa Valley After Hours Rotary Club is to eradicate hunger in the Chippewa Valley through volunteer and fundraising efforts. The club meets once per month, on the first Tuesday at Lazy Monk Brewing in Eau Claire at 7 p.m. In addition to meetings, the club participates in 1-2 service events per month and holds a monthly social amongst members and potential members. To obtain further information on club sponsorships and service projects, please visit www.cvafterhours.com