WATCH NOW: Getting to know Chippewa Falls School Superintendent Jeffrey Holmes

Jeffrey Holmes is the Superintendent of Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District (CFAUSD). It’s his 16th year as a Wisconsin public school superintendent and he’s been working in Chippewa Falls for two years and three months.

Because he began his job in Chippewa Falls a few months into the pandemic, he’s had to work extra hard to get to know students, parents and staff alike.

And he wants them to know him, he said.

“One of the things that’s very difficult is that I’m more into face to face interactions,” he said. “I think you’ll learn more and get to know people better when you have these sort of dialogues.”

Holmes recognizes the importance of being able to see facial expressions and body language in order to get a better sense of people and to build better connections with individuals.

“I’m definitely not a fan of diatribes and text. You know, a lot of things can be lost in translation and there’s a lot of reading between the lines and misinterpretations of things,” he said.

Because of the complex situations brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and the isolationism that took place as a result, it made it much more difficult for Holmes to get to know people.

“And for people to get to know me,” he said. “What I’m hopeful for is that this next year will be the year that I will be able to be out and about much more often, where I can hold conversations with people and for them to get to know me better than they have in the past.”

From Louisiana

to WisconsinOriginally from Salina, Kansas, Holmes grew up in Louisiana before settling in Wisconsin at the age of 29.

“Never in my wildest dreams would I expect to wind up in Wisconsin and much less to be a superintendent of schools in the state of Wisconsin,” he said.

How he found himself in Wisconsin is an interesting story.

Holmes spent his undergraduate years at Louisiana Tech University. His sophomore year of college, he said he walked on to Louisiana Tech’s football team.

“I grew up in a very small community and all we had was basketball and baseball, so I had never played football until I got to college,” he said. “I walked on and got a full scholarship and wound up being considered a potential draft pick for the NFL.”

Holmes said he didn’t focus on his studies much during those three years.

“I was playing college football, and I put all my eggs in the NFL basket,” he said.

But during the eighth game of his senior year at the Louisiana State Fair football game, in the third offensive play of the game, he was injured.

“I snapped my lower left leg completely in half, and spent 10 days in ICU with a lung embolism as a result of that break,” he said. “So I went from being a draft prospect to done, you know, in a very short amount of time.”

For a couple of years after he recovered, Holmes said he wandered around aimlessly, mad at the world. He worked in Houston and then in Chicago for a while.

“I just couldn’t find anything that I really wanted to do,” he said.

But as chance would have it he ran into a former teacher who reminded him how good he was at social studies.

“History and memory, dates, names, events have always come easy to me,” he said. “So I went back to school and got an education degree… certified in social studies.”

Because of his background, he was offered the job as Hall Director for the athletic dorm which allowed him to go ahead and get a master’s degree in history as well.

In that time period, Holmes also got married. That was about 33 years ago.

“We had a double wedding. My wife’s sister married a guy who played baseball at Louisiana Tech. And he was from Oshkosh, Wisconsin,” Holmes said.

He finished his master’s degree and was offered a teaching job in Ruston, Louisiana.

“Between getting done with my master’s degree and starting school we decided to come visit Steve and Gina in Oshkosh, Wisconsin,” he said. “I could do better starting out as a teacher in Wisconsin than I would in Louisiana by about $12,000 a year.”

Since Holmes said he loves the quality of life here and the summer weather he and his wife decided to move to Wisconsin. That was in 1992 and Holmes and his wife have been in Wisconsin ever since.

“What I like about Wisconsin is that people not only know how to work hard, they also know how to play hard,” he said.

Starting a new life in Chippewa Falls

When Holmes was 57-years-old he was in a position to retire but said he started doing the retirement math around having to support two kids in college at the same time. That retirement math was not adding up.

“I had to hustle to find another position and luckily for me, the position here did come open,” he said. “I love where I’ve landed, because it does remind me more of where I grew up. There are more people here that I relate to in terms of life’s philosophies. I’m just lucky.”

Holmes left one superintendent position at the start of the pandemic and came to Chippewa Falls two years ago to take over another.

He said he sees himself as a shepherd in the role of superintendent.

The Board of Education here in Chippewa Falls uses what’s called coherence governance and Holmes job is to make sure everything runs smoothly, that operational expectations are met and the results monitoring reports get done and given to the board. They use those reports to oversee what administrators do and to help move the district forward as a public education organization, Holmes said.

“For me, it’s about coalescing all those things and being able to provide the Board of Education with the information that they need to make good solid decisions as a board,” he said.

People often think that superintendents wield a lot of power but Holmes said that’s not necessarily the case.

“Particularly in a modern age, the role of a superintendent being a benevolent dictator has gone to the wayside,” he said. “It’s more about being able to have people skills that allow you to work well with others, to collaborate.”

Relationship-building is a key priority for Holmes, especially now that classes are back in person.

“What I look to get is a good solid relationship between staff, parents and students. If we ever get public education to a point where you have the ability for all three of those groups to work well together, to all be on the same page, it’s like a rocket ship,” he said. “In my mind, once that takes off, you’re headed to the stars.”

