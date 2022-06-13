Woman dies in Chippewa County crash

On Friday, June 10 at 8:32 p.m., the Chippewa County Sherriff’s Office received a report of a one-car crash at state Hwy. 64 in the township of Cleveland. The crash happened east of 210th Avenue.

The Sherriff’s Office said that the vehicle was reported to be upside down and a group responding pulled the woman out of the water and began life saving measures, according to a news release.

A child was trapped inside the vehicle but the informant and others pulled them out of the submerged vehicle. They immediately began life saving measures on the child as well.

Upon the arrival of first responder life-saving measures were continued.

The woman, identified as 48-year-old Sara Lemay, died from her injures. The child was flown by Lifelink to a hospital with “life-threatening injuries.”

The news release stated that Lemay was driving when she lost control of the car, causing it to enter a ditch and overturn into the water.

The crash remains under investigation by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office.

