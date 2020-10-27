One week to election day, Trump hosts rally in West Salem

WEST SALEM — Thousands filled the stands of a race track in West Salem on a chilly Tuesday for a rally for President Donald Trump, just one week to election day.
The rally, held at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway, is Trump’s third trip to the state in the past 10 days, a sign of the focus candidates are taking on Wisconsin’s importance to the election.
Local fans — and those traveling from as far as other states in the Midwest — were excited to see him visit the small town.
Young fans, those not even old enough to vote, missed school to attend the event with their families, many of whom were sporting classic Trump merchandise.
Maria Schmitt, a 13-year-old said while waiting in the crowd for the president to speak, “I really like listening to Trump, and I think his policies are good for the American people.”
Schmitt said she was excited for his visit and has been a fan of his since he was elected as president in 2016.
“I feel special,” Schmitt said about Trump visiting a rural community close to her home.
She believes his visit is very important when it comes to which way Wisconsin will swing during the election.
Ahead of the president’s remarks, which were scheduled at 4:15 p.m. after another rally in Lansing, Michigan, creator and CEO of MyPillow and conservative activist Mike Lindell spoke, as did Republican candidates Dan Kapanke, who is running for state Senate, and Derrick Van Orden, running for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District.
The three gave energized speeches to the crowd, sending hopes of a red wave, and underscoring the upcoming election as critical to protecting conservative values for generations to come.
“The time is now, because we know what the Democrats stand for. They have let us know that,” Kapanke told the crowd, using his remarks to criticize the Democrats response to COVID-19 and stances on gun control, police reform and abortion rights.
“What should be our game plan? They have shown us theirs. What do you think our game plan should be? Right here ladies and gentlemen. Right here.” he said, the crowd beginning to chant “four more years.”
“Four more years, that’s our game plan,” he said.
“We’re gonna elect our people up and down, everybody vote Republican. Let’s do it right? This is the greatest experiment in government that the world has ever seen in the United States of America,” Kapanke said.
Congressional candidate Van Orden struck a sharper tone to energize Republican voters at the rally, signaling that Trump and his supporters aren’t going anywhere.
“This is an all hands-on-deck evolution up and down this ticket,” Van Orden said.
“You are not sunshine patriots. You are not summer soldiers. You are proud Americans fighting for the freedom of our children and our grandchildren,” he said, quoting a piece by Thomas Paine written during the American Revolution.
Trump was also set to take several “victory laps” around the racetrack in “the beast,” Van Orden said.
On Tuesday, the state of Wisconsin reported a record 5,262 new cases of COVID-19, 84 of those in La Crosse County, coming off of the states deadliest week of the pandemic yet.
Those attending the Tuesday rally were largely without masks, which is not atypical for Trump’s campaign events, though some could be seen with red “MAGA” masks, and many were bundled in Wisconsin winter attire, like scarves.
Wisconsin is sure to be a must-watch state in the coming days, as Vice President Mike Pence and his wife are set to visit on Wednesday, and Vice President Joe Biden has plans to visit on Friday, though no other details are immediately known.
Biden’s campaign held a bipartisan virtual event in La Crosse on Tuesday, with Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, Van Orden’s opponent, and former Republican Senator Jeff Flake ahead of the rally, discussing what’s at stake this election.
Trump was also scheduled to host a rally in Omaha, Nebraska, after his stop in Wisconsin Tuesday night.
The president’s scheduled remarks Tuesday ran past the Tribune’s press time. Updates will be made online and in Thursday’s Tribune.
