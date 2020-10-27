One week to election day, Trump hosts rally in West Salem

WEST SALEM — Thousands filled the stands of a race track in West Salem on a chilly Tuesday for a rally for President Donald Trump, just one week to election day.

The rally, held at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway, is Trump’s third trip to the state in the past 10 days, a sign of the focus candidates are taking on Wisconsin’s importance to the election.

Local fans — and those traveling from as far as other states in the Midwest — were excited to see him visit the small town.

Young fans, those not even old enough to vote, missed school to attend the event with their families, many of whom were sporting classic Trump merchandise.

Maria Schmitt, a 13-year-old said while waiting in the crowd for the president to speak, “I really like listening to Trump, and I think his policies are good for the American people.”

Schmitt said she was excited for his visit and has been a fan of his since he was elected as president in 2016.

“I feel special,” Schmitt said about Trump visiting a rural community close to her home.

She believes his visit is very important when it comes to which way Wisconsin will swing during the election.