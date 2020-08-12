Cynthia M. Allen: A different kind of grace: Texas priests serve sick and dying amid virus dangers

The stringent protocols have helped keep priests safe in the Fort Worth diocese, but they also have helped reassure health care workers about how the church is taking the pandemic seriously.

“We’ve never had any trouble getting into an institution (to visit a congregant),” said McDaniel, who has taken great joy in personally arranging through-the-glass visits for elderly people isolated in nursing homes.

For Catholics not required to isolate, getting back to mass has been a special grace.

“Every week somebody new comes back,” said McDaniel, overwhelmed with a sense of gratitude for being able to participate in a ritual many will never again take for granted.

The diocese temporarily suspended in-person Masses in March but opened them to the public in May, earlier than many dioceses in Texas. They’ve included anti-virus protocols — distancing, mask wearing, limiting attendance at any particular service — so that people are spiritually fed, but also healthy and safe.

Like anywhere people gather in close proximity for prolonged periods of time (even with safety measures in place), church services have been implicated for playing an allegedly outsize role in spreading the virus.