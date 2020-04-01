Cynthia M. Allen: Coronavirus pandemic proves how much we all need extended families

In February — a lifetime ago — columnist David Brooks declared the nuclear family “a mistake” in a much debated piece for The Atlantic.

His thesis was that our vision of the ideal family — a mother, father and a couple of kids in the home together — is failing many people largely because a dwindling number of us are able to achieve and sustain it.

Americans are “hungering to live in extended and forged families” he wrote, declaring that modern social dynamics offer us “a significant opportunity to thicken and broaden family relationships.”

He couldn’t have foreseen this, but with the rapid spread of the coronavirus, we’re learning just how indispensable extended and curated families are to society’s survival.

Last week, I wrote about the unexpected blessing of spending our days with our children during this time of quarantine and isolation.

Those sentiments ring true for many people who are enjoying the sudden halt to the busyness of life. For those of us with comfortable homes, jobs that can be done remotely and stable relationships, this time may feel like a respite.

The problem is that fewer than half of American families live this way.