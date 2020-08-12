Jay Ambrose: Trump vs. critics on mail-in ballots:

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

President Donald Trump trembles at the thought of required mail-in ballots in every state this election year, and half of everyone else trembles at the thought of President Trump.

They say the mail-in ballots will keep people safe from COVID-19, adding that they are super-reliable and that fraud -- Trump's pronounced worry -- is not a threat. The president's analyses are always stupid, they want you to know as they thereby reveal their own cognitive impairment.

To be sure, Trump works hard to earn the discredit, but his critics are slowly catching up with him. Fearful of his refusing to leave office and themselves beset by biased twists of mind, they are now insisting that mail-in ballots are next to perfection. To begin with, there are 28 million refutations. That's the number of such ballots that went poof between 2012 and 2018.

In states that used them exclusively and other states just sending them to people who could not make it to the polls, these ballots were mailed out and never seen again, perhaps misplaced, forgotten or eaten by a dog.

According to an article in RealClearPolitics, there has also been ballot harvesting in which intermediaries pick up the ballots to drop off at official sites and instead play games, changing election outcomes.