Labor Day weekend. I think I am ready.

As I write, this summer has been typical. Spells of hot weather, thunderstorms, the corn crop across the street looks very good. Plenty of road construction in our area.

I am teaching in River Falls, and Interstate 94 is torn up in places. I was able to reconnect with a cousin I have not seen in 33 years. Both our girls have been home. It has been a good summer. This is being written on a day where the heat index is over 100 degrees, so it is hard to think of fall.

When you read this, the Republican Party debates will be over. First, it is way too early to begin the talk of an election that is over a year away. Second, nothing against Iowa, I have friends there, but Iowa does not represent the country in any way, shape or form. Many people will not take an interest in politics until July of 2024, so why rush it?

From the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency regarding warning sirens, “Hawaii has the largest single integrated Outdoor Siren Warning System for Public Safety in the world.”

The all-hazard siren system can be used for a variety of both natural and human-caused events, including tsunamis, hurricanes, dam breaches, flooding, wildfires, volcanic eruptions, terrorist threats, hazardous material incidents and more. For someone who has worked in emergency management for Chippewa County for 30 years, I can assure you that a siren used for that many purposes becomes meaningless.

Sept. 4 is Labor Day. Labor Day celebrates the fact we have improved wages, increased worker safety, achieved a five-day hour work week and eliminated child labor. The evils of the Industrial Revolution have been mostly eliminated.

Two Wisconsin legislators are looking for sponsors for a bill that would eliminate work permits for kids 14-16. Seeing that a hard wood company in Florence County has been fined $1.5 million for having a 16-year-old kid killed at their plant, every so often we slip back into a mindset that benefits no one. We as a state can do better.

Driving down the road a while back I was passed by a neon lime green dump truck with an unflattering remark about President Joe Biden painted on the tail gate. Later in the week, another commercial truck went by me with an unflattering remark about ex-President Donald Trump on the rear door. I wonder if these folks realize that in Wisconsin you are losing one-half of your customer base by displaying that nonsense on your truck? Or maybe business is so good that your company does not care.

A while back we were looking at doing some work on the house. Seeing as I am not an especially gifted handyman, we called a firm that advertises on TV to do the work. Like many of you, we try to do a project a year to keep the place up and running. The company arrived and gave us a two-hour sales presentation. Bad move.

With his sales presentation, the guy talked us out of doing the project we were going to do. My wife does not suffer fools gladly. Moral of the story: Stay local and use people that will work with you. A good deal is not always a good deal.

At our house, this is the time of year to get calendars for next year. In these days of smart phones and computer calendars, I know this is an antiquated practice. However, a hang up paper calendar does not crash nor does it get lost.

Our younger maple tree is beginning to turn red. So, fall is on our doorstep. Have a good weekend.