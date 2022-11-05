John Andersen: A thanks to all veterans

I wonder how many people remember a whole generation of veterans in the deep twilight of their lives. Of course, I am talking about our WWII veterans and now our Korean Veterans.

In 2020 I was elected as a vice president of the 70th Division Association. It is comprised of 70th Division soldiers, their spouses, their children and their grandchildren. To the best of my knowledge the youngest member is 95 the oldest is 104.

My dad was with the 70th Division. I became a member after a late-night email in 2002. I had come back from an ambulance run and it was too late to go back to sleep and too early to be getting up. As luck would have it after emailing the webmaster, I was contacted by a group of people who knew my dad and invited me to join the Association. 20 years later there is only one person who remains that knew my dad and he is going to be 99.

There is a very common misconception that veterans of WWII and Korea received a huge welcome home or were given national attention. The truth was more like this. The army being the army discharged soldiers, when as in the case of WWII, they had received a certain number of service points. WWII ended in Germany on May 8, 1945. My dad being short of points was retained in Germany until early March of 1945.

When reaching enough points, he was placed on a ship which crossed the Atlantic Ocean and arrived in New York. From there he received a train ticket to Chicago where he was met by his family. From there he changed trains to arrive at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. He was processed out and took the train to Marshfield where he was greeted by my mom and her family. There was no parade, no local welcome home celebration in Owen, just my mom and dad beginning life again.

What I learned from the original members of the 70th Division Association was that was the case of 90% of returning soldiers. Of course, you may have seen pictures of the ticker tape parade in New York led by General Eisenhauer or January 1946, 13,000 men of the 82nd Airborne but that was a huge exception to the rule.

I grew up with a group of veterans in my neighborhood. A B17 pilot, a Combat Surgeon, a Navy Lt. Commander and an air crewman. Neighbors knew neighbors then. But at holiday parties and summer gatherings there was very little talk about WWII. All of the veterans did agree that the military was a very strange place and most of the time it was FUBAR.

I really don’t know how my dad and other veterans would react to the phrase “thank you for your service.” At that time in history, in that place you were expected to do your duty to defend your country. The enemy was obvious; the threat to the country was very real.

Most of the veterans I knew growing up did not join the VFW or the American Legion. My dad was drafted when he was 28; at the end of the war my dad was 33. When approached by the VFW in Loyal, Wisconsin in the summer of 1948 to join the group, he simply explained that he had walked half way across Europe and that was far enough. No more parades for him. As to the war, its legacy to us was that he forbade any firearms in the house, except when I was 14 a BB gun. He warned me not to shoot my eye out.

He would not have used his military record to run for political office. He was a lifelong conservative Republican and growing up Chicago knew all about machine politics. He thought General Dwight Eisenhauer should have stayed out of politics. He was convinced that Navy Lt. Commander Richard Nixon, at the end, was indeed a crook. As to the events of January 6, 2020 he would have horrified.

For you veterans out there, I appreciate your commitment and devotion to serve your country. Best Wishes to you.