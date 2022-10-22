John Andersen: Across the board in October

Well, no one asked me but:

So far, this October has been one of the nicest ones I have experienced in quite a few years. Bright blue skies with abundant sunshine and nice temperatures. Across the road from our house the farmer who owns the field is going right after the bean crop. My fire department did a Fire Prevention Week presentation at Stillson school and with a 75-degree temperature and bright blue skies you could not ask for better weather.

For those of you who missed the Howard, Station 6 fire prevention week breakfast you missed quite a treat. They had ham, applesauce, fresh fried donuts, pancakes, waffles, coffee, orange juice and milk. They had a great turnout and all for a free will donation. The breakfast is held on the Sunday of fire prevention week. Put it on your calendar for Sunday, October 8, 2023.

We are in the heart of “slaughter your political opponent” weeks in Wisconsin. For governor we have mild mannered Tony Evers who spent his life working in the education field. His opponent, Tim Michaels, runs a (with his relatives) construction company. If you believe the ads both are spawn of the devil. You know who I will vote for but to clarify Michaels needs to explain why he is not in Wisconsin much and why his kids all go to school out east.

Someone needs to explain to me how being a career politician is so evil and why a Navy Seal has any special training for politics. The last thing I noticed is that the military is a top-down chain of command outfit. The military does not like free thinkers or freelancers.

A career politician, whatever that means, is used to compromising and knowing how legislatures work. Navy Seals have a different kind of skill set. Plus, in the United States Senate what you want is not going anywhere unless you get 60 votes.

Municipal Clerks get a lot of advice from Third Party types who want to tell you how to run your local election. They have been so helpful I have blocked them all. What every municipal clerk wants is a boring election. Which I am 99.99999% sure will happen on Tuesday, November 8.

Knowing no one will take this bet my prognostication is that after the east coast polling places close some talking head will start off on the implications of the contest to the 2024 presidential election. Put those comments in a jar until six weeks before the presidential election in 2024. Sometimes I wish we had a Parliament. If the Prime Minister screws up out the door they go.

I want people to take responsibility for who they are. Be it Sen. Ron Johnson saying he would only run for two terms to Davante Adams tweeting, “Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran in front of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. That’s not me. MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this.”

Oh, horse hockey Adams, that is exactly who you are. As of this writing Adams has been with a city ordinance violation of assault which carries a fine of $250 to $1,000 or up to 180 days in jail or both. Give Adams the 180 days in jail. That might cool him off.

I was pleasantly surprised by Travis Hakes, the Republican candidate for sheriff, voicing his approval for decriminalizing marijuana. Democratic candidate for Chippewa County sheriff, Chris Kowalczyk, said he’d have reservations about legalizing marijuana as it is a gateway to other drugs. I support legalizing marijuana which would then let law enforcement have more time to keep the most abused drug, alcohol, out of the hands of drivers.

I am leery of law enforcement officers wearing their uniforms or using their titles to support partisan political candidates. Law enforcement is by and large a function of local municipal units of government, not the state or most certainly not the federal government. If you want better policing vote to raise your local property taxes. Most people will not do that. Fighting crime begins with we the people.