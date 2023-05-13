Two weeks ago, I went back to college. The occasion was the 100-year celebration of the founding of the band program at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

My family’s history with UW-Eau Claire also goes back 100 years. My mother, my aunt, our oldest daughter, and I all graduated from UW-Eau Claire during that time frame. Together my family has earned a total of 7 degrees from UW-Eau Claire.

When the invitation arrived to play in the 100th anniversary alumni band, I signed up, as did my wife, Kathy. Kathy plays her flute regularly with several musical organization in the Chippewa Falls-Eau Claire area. I had not put my clarinet together for 8 years. I did some practicing and felt that I could play what I assumed would be a very unchallenging concert. What conductor would book a bust your chops concert for geezers like us?

The god of music had the last laugh. When the music arrived, the level of complexity equaled what I had played the year I graduated: 1973. The time for fun and games had ended. This conductor meant business.

So, to the woodshed I went. I learned that the mind was willing but the flesh was sometime weak. I started my practice regime as what I considered a first semester high school sophomore. I ended my journey, in my estimation, as a first semester college freshman. Good, but not great. I held my own.

Saturday, April 28, found me sitting in a chair in the Haas Fine Arts Center, in the Gantner Concert Hall. Leonard Haas was Chancellor when I studied at Eau Claire. I took classes from Robert Gantner. Both now long passed. There were plenty of ghosts in the building and friends I had not seen for 50 years. Just walking the halls took an effort. I wanted to stop by each office to remember who the professors were that guided my musical education.

Over 200 alumni responded to the request, so they broke the group up into two 100-piece bands: classes of 1970-99 and classes of 2000-22. The musical experience was superb. I was instantly taken back to my senior year at UW-Eau Claire. The sound projection of the bands was a marvel to hear, technically though there was a glitch or two. It is extremely hard to rehearse eight numbers in eight hours. People do lose focus and our chops tend to take a vacation after about four. Again, the mind is willing but the flesh may be weak.

The longer you are away from something, the more removed you are from the ties that bound you to a person, a place or an institution. Those ties were renewed and strengthened by my playing in that alumni band. The essence of my experience as a music major and graduate music history and literature major returned.

Questions are being raised on the value of a college education. The question of the cost and of debt arises often. Christopher Eisgruber, president of Princeton University, wrote: “When we overstate the economic risks of going to college, we risk robbing students and their families of the investment opportunity of a lifetime — and that hurts us all.”

As to the cost and debt issue, I lay that squarely at the feet of the Wisconsin Legislature. In 1970 Wisconsin ranked 5th in the nation for supporting colleges. Today it ranks 41. That is pathetic; no other words can describe it.

No one can deny the value of post-high school education, be it technical college or a degree from a university. The facts of life are simple. Some jobs or disciplines require a degree from a college. I have spent thousands of hours at UW-Eau Claire and now, looking back, I learned about music, history, literature, geography, biology and other disciplines I learned over the years. It is an education I appreciate more now that I did as a kid of 23.

I was allowed the privilege to return to the fine arts building and once again play music that I played 50 years ago. That discipline has never left me. I realize it has served me well. Thank you, Dr. John Stewart and the faculty of UW-Eau Claire, for your efforts. You are appreciated.