On the bright spring morning of April 19, 1775 at the battles of Lexington and Concord, a militia of colonists decided to pick a fight with King George III’s redcoat-clad army.

Those battles kicked off the American Revolutionary War (1775-83). On Tuesday, July 4, we will celebrate the Declaration of Independence. We will also honor the deaths of two American presidents: John Adams and Thomas Jefferson who passed on that date in 1826.

Few people read the Declaration of Independence or the Constitution on July 4. A simple review of the documents reveals a profound dislike for a king, queen or hereditary sovereign of a nation. The Founding Fathers had a hardy dislike of King George III and they passed that dislike down to us through almost 250 years now.

So, what did King George III do to make him so unpopular?

“He has obstructed the Administration of Justice, by refusing his Assent to Laws for establishing Judiciary powers; He has made Judges dependent on his Will alone, for the tenure of their offices, and the amount and payment of their salaries; For depriving us in many cases, of the benefits of Trial by Jury; He has excited domestic insurrections amongst us…; A Prince whose character is thus marked by every act which may define a Tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people.”

I think the point has been made.

The United States and its Constitutional officers are bound to uphold the laws of the United States. Federal law supersedes state law. While we often trumpet the First and Second amendments of the Constitution; the foundation of laws of the United States lie in the fifth through ninth amendments.

To be brought before a court in the United States for criminal cases you have the right to: not be a witness against yourself, to be indicted for a crime by an impartial grand jury, the right to face your accusers, a right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty, a right to bail and a speedy public trial by a jury of your peers. No person is subject to being dragged from their bed in the middle of the night without due process and just cause; due process and just cause are the bedrock of our laws.

I have always admired Harry Truman. Truman’s philosophy endorsed the concepts of the Roman Cincinnatus — a farmer and a senator of Rome — and George Washington who needs no introduction. Truman had Cincinnatus and Washington in mind when he wrote on April 16, 1950, that he would not run for a third term in 1952.

"There is a lure in power, and when a leader in a republic does not step down voluntarily, we start down the road to dictatorship and ruin."

In these critical times we must embrace our laws. So, I must touch on our 45th president, now again a Republican presidential candidate. Donald Trump's favorite phrase is "witch hunt." Our 45th president should take a moment and look back on amendments 5 through 9 of the United States Constitution.

Those amendments would have stopped all witch hunts in the 17th Century and they have stopped them now. Except for the infamous Sen. Joseph McCarthy from Wisconsin, who shot himself in the foot looking for Communists in the U.S. government who never existed.

On this Fourth of July, it is fashionable to portray the United States as a divided nation putting everyone in a camp. I disagree. Our history is complex and we as a nation have adapted to challenges in the past.

One fact to remember: On that bright April morning in 1775, 33% of the country wanted to stay with Great Britian, 33% wanted to be independent from Great Britian and 33% wanted to be left alone.

We live in a country like no other. We have our faults. We fight with each other like brothers and sisters do. Yet for 247 years we have persevered. Happy Independence Day to you all.