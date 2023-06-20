Events in our lives ebb and flow. Carley Simon sang in 1986, “I know nothing stays the same, but if you’re willing to play the game, it will be coming around again.”

So, once again our country and the Chippewa Valley get to contemplate the LGBTQIA community and its perceived impact on our society and on us as individuals.

The Chippewa Valley is conservative. There are Eau Claire and La Crosse counties that prove the exception. Meaning no disrespect to the LGBTQIA as a group, for the purposes of brevity, I will refer to them hereafter as the gay community. Everyone I know has had contact with someone in the gay community.

Growing up in central Wisconsin and attending school in Marshfield we knew kids that were labeled “different.” Except for a few bullies those kids were left alone and accepted by the vast population of their classmates. Later in life, I learned about the horrific things that bullying did to those kids.

The difficulty of accepting the gay community lies in a deep-seated belief that people should look, act, behave and think like you do. If everyone were just like us, then everything would just be fine. Over the years I have gotten to know several foreign exchange students and adults from other countries who settled in the United States who, on the issue of the gay community, think we are nuts.

Our religious beliefs also play a part in our attitudes toward the gay community. We are so confused. We always reach back to the Old Testament of the Bible and forget the teachings of Jesus Christ. I am far from a biblical scholar, but the days to confirmation class at the knee of the Rev. Douglas Oyen are not quickly forgotten. Our forefathers, the Puritans, lurk around the corner. Things always go bump in the night and disappear in the light of day.

People know something is awry when the statement, “We need to protect our kids from: fill in the blank” is said. We are all for protecting kids from harm. The greatest fear we have right now are school shootings and guns at large in the community. Not gay rights.

Adults find out kids accept many concepts that adults find confusing. Kids are more perceptive than we think. If you think teachers are grooming kids into the gay lifestyle, I suggest you talk with a teacher to see what their day is really like. It may be enlightening to learn that kids often go to teachers, as they are the first responsible adult kids can turn to outside of their parents.

There was a remarkable person from Chippewa Falls I urge you to remember. His name was Andrew Cray (1986-2014). Andrew was a gay rights activist and political figure. He played a major role in developing gay nondiscrimination protections as part of the Affordable Care Act. Andrew worked with the White House and the Department of Health and Human Services to connect gay people with health insurance coverage options to make their lives more bearable.

Andrew’s life in Chippewa Falls consisted being a valedictorian of the Chippewa Falls High School Class of 2004. He was a student director of the school concert band, the recipient of the John Philip Sousa award and a drumline member of the Chi-Hi Marching Cardinals. His roots run deep in Chippewa Falls.

Andrew was the son of Ardis and Steven Cray of Chippewa Falls; his grandfather was the computer genius Seymour Cray. Andrew saw injustice and tried to make the world a better place for those who needed his help. He accomplished much in his ever so brief 28-year life.

We can remember Andrew and work for the beliefs he championed. His ideas are not complex and they represent the best of the human condition. The heart of many of society’s problems in these times is people fail to understand each other. People are quick to pass judgement, quick to pass laws that restrict the rights of others. From the book to “Kill a Mockingbird”; Scout says “Atticus, he was real nice.” Atticus replies: “Most people are, Scout, when you finally see them.”