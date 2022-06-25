John Andersen: Annoyed? Take a breath and live

Just past the summer solstice now. Days will be getting shorter but it will take at least a month or more to notice it. Area lakes and some river backwaters are taking on a green hue of algae blossoms. Too much phosphorus in the water, no doubt. But before the holiday weekend gets here a few remarks are in order.

If you are planning to shoot off fireworks that go up or blow up, you need to get a permit from your Town Chairman, Village Board President or Mayor. If you don’t in the Village of Lake Hallie it will cost you $283.50. I am sure Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Altoona and other municipal governments have the same fine structure. If you start a fire you may have to pay the full cost of suppression in some communities. You also may wish to keep body parts you have become fond of.

I have followed the saga of a water bottling company looking to come to the City of Eau Claire. If allowed the Purple Rain Properties, which has ties to Niagara Waters, wants to buy 30 acres of land and build a bottling facility on the City of Eau Claire’s northwest side. City of Eau Claire staff are for it, the Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce is for it, other folks not so much.

I believe the sale of bottled water is perhaps the biggest scam ever invented by entrepreneurs. Imagine taking water out of a “spring” or in one case the City of Denver Municipal Water Utility and selling it for 0.05 cents an ounce or $6.40 a gallon? Buy a Thermos jug and take your tap water from home when you go out and about.

If you speak to anyone in the “sand” counties of central Wisconsin, one of the greatest fears is that the aquifer is not being replenished, it is being over pumped there. It could happen here. We have no oil, or natural gas or even a sustainable timber supply now. Water is our prime natural resource and we better be careful how we use it.

Gasoline prices are increasing. While we cannot control the price we can control how we use it. Demand for gas is up and as demand goes up so does the price. If we cut back on gasoline use the price would drop. We can also control what and how we drive. I fill up once a week and driving a Ford Explorer, which gets 24 mpg in the summer and 18 mpg in the winter, is the price I pay for driving that vehicle.

I like the vehicle, the features, the ease of getting into and out of it, so I have choices to make. I doubt President Biden or Congress is going to nationalize the oil industry in the country, that would be socialism, so the oil companies have us by the nose and there is nothing we are going to do about it.

When speaking about the economy lately the buzzword is “pain” such as “pain at the gas pump.” Well in my simple view of the world pain is when you have dental work done and the Novocain has not set in and your dentist hits a nerve. That is pain in my world.

A better word may be annoyed. I am annoyed at inflation but so far house mortgages are not 14% as they were when we built our first house. The stock market is supposedly in bear market territory because Wall Street investors are nervous about the prospect of even more harsh medicine from the Fed to take the sting out of inflation. OK, if we are taking medicine that means we should get better right? It appears not to the stock market.

I assume that the stock market was founded by the Voodoo Priestess Marie Laveau. When Marie gets over her current hissy fit the stock market will go up. If you would like you can visit Marie in New Orleans, Louisiana at St. Louis Cemetery #1. Whether she is available for sound financial planning may be a subject for debate.

Things will work out; take a breath and live. This is not our first time at this rodeo.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0