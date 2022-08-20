John Andersen: Another election, no sign of fraud

Well, another election in the bag. No fraud, no stuffed ballot boxes, and I am sure that no one dropped their partner’s ballot in the mail box for them.

A circuit judge in Dane County and circuit judges in other counties throughout Wisconsin have proclaimed that the elections in Wisconsin were secure and free of fraud. Enough now is enough — or it should be.

To further confirm the absence of any election fraud in Wisconsin, Assembly Speaker Robin Voss canned Michael Gableman and his office of special counsel that was “investigating” the 2020 election. Gableman’s snipe hunt uncovered nothing. Yet he got into the taxpayer’s pocket for about $1.1 million.

The next election will be on Nov. 8. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Municipal and county clerks are already preparing for that election. Unless something changes, the same rules will be in effect for that election as were in place for this past election.

If you wish an absentee ballot, please apply for one through myvote.wi.gov or contact your local municipal clerk. The same machines will again be used. The machines are not connected to the internet; there is a recording tape and a paper ballot for the paper trail that will exist for use in recounts if the need arises.

One of the stranger things that happened in Chippewa County occurred on or about Aug. 1. Municipal clerks received a letter from the Republican Party of Chippewa Falls. The letter informed the clerks that they were not being accused of anything, but reminded them of their duty to the Oath of Office they took.

The Republican Party of Chippewa Falls also reminded clerks that the Wisconsin Elections Commission was not the final authority on election matters, and that the clerks could be held personally responsible for any errors and omissions they committed during the course of the election.

Being a municipal clerk, I packed up the letter and mailed it to the Wisconsin Elections Commission and the Wisconsin Department of Justice. They can review it. Most municipal clerks I know will follow the guidance issued by Wisconsin Election Commission, not a political party, Democratic or Republican.

One other unique thing that happened just before the election was that municipal clerks were given resources and options for reporting threats of violence, intimidation and harassment to the FBI and the state of Wisconsin’s Department of Justice. This one-stop shop will be able to assist local law enforcement in putting an end to this type of nonsense.

In reviewing the literature, Wisconsin is losing between 22-30% of its municipal clerks each year. There are some long-time clerks, like myself, but the truth is people don’t want the job. Many municipal clerks are part-time and the salary reflects that part-time status. I am not complaining about myself, and I do have a Deputy Clerk that works elections for me. I am most grateful for that. Other clerks are not as fortunate.

In a 14-month period — Feb. 2022 to April 2023 — we will have six elections. Yup, figure an election every three months or so. Clerks get tired of them and so do the voters. Yet it is the system we have inherited and I see no change coming in the future.

If you do not understand the process or have questions about what happens at elections, please sit down with your municipal clerk and ask them to explain it to you. One of the huge laughs I had was former Supreme Court Judge and “Fraud Investigator” Gableman saying to the media, “Most people, myself included, do not have a comprehensive understanding or even any understanding of how elections work.”

One final thing I wish to point out: Voters will never get instantaneous results by 8:30 pm after the polls close. This is not the Powerball Jackpot. Voting is a labor-intensive process and is a mix of modern technology and the old paper ballot system. If we had state wide results by 8:30 p.m. after the polls closed, I would say there is something afoot. Perhaps it was the Italian Space Laser switching votes.

Oh, well. On to the next election. Keep enjoying your summer. I will.