John Andersen: As fall begins, some passings to take note

Summer is officially gone, having passed away on Thursday, September 22 at 8:03 pm. How scientists calculate the exact time of an equinox or a solstice, I do not know. I am sure I could look it up or have someone more knowledgeable than I explain it to me. Yet that may take some of the mystery out of the changing of the season. There were a couple of other passings in which to take note.

Everyone I know was stunned to learn about the passing of Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer. Many people were much closer to Ron than I was. The agreement among the community is and was that Ron was a quality individual dedicated to law enforcement and his family. Ron was due to retire January 1, 2023. With any unexpected death many people are left wondering why this happened and the cause of his passing. In my book the why and the cause are irrelevant. Ron was a gracious man who will be missed.

Her Royal Majesty Queen Elizabeth the II passed away at the age of 96. The last picture that was taken of her shows, if you will, an alert little old lady, much like most of our grandmothers were if they reached 96. What I liked about her was that with all her life’s events, the happenings with her children and grandchildren, she was a woman who took it all in stride. She kept serving the people of the British Empire literally until the end of her life. She was duty, honor, country exemplified.

I rather doubt that there will be a line of people five miles long waiting to see most of us on our sendoff. I could be wrong of course. However, there is something that we Americans can appreciate about Queen Elizabeth the II. Compared to our raucous democracy I wonder if the Brits had it right from the start. Rest well Queen Elizabeth and thank you for everything.

Still another passing and the one I have noticed the most is that the Mourning Doves and some of the other song birds have departed. Growing up I noticed that as the harbinger of Fall. That departure also foretold the arrival of small game and grouse hunting season.

I loved grouse hunting. Bright fall days, blue skies and when the grouse flushed it was a heart attack moment. My favorite grouse gun was an old 16-gauge single shot shotgun. Grouse are so fast you usually get only one shot at them. My Grandfather in Law called those single shot shotguns pot guns. They were good for hunting, shooting at foxes that tried to invade chicken coops and sending a load off birdshot over the heads of kids helping themselves to the “gas barrel” in the farm yard.

As we near the midterm election many municipal clerks find themselves being bombarded with advice on how to run the election. The latest advice came from Peter Bernegger of Wisconsin Election Justice. From Wisconsin Public Radio: “Peter Bernegger, a New London resident who was convicted on fraud charges in 2009 and served prison time, has been conducting his review using a combination of state voter lists and local election data (2020 election). He claimed to state lawmakers that thousands of ‘fake voters’ cast ballots in Wisconsin, but he declined repeated requests to show his evidence.” Sorry Mr. Bernegger, I think I will pass on your advice.

Yet not all is lost. I was relieved to receive this communication: “Hello good day, I am Miss Lynda Turner from treasury dept USA, I am contacting regarding your fund worth of 3.5 million usd compensation. This fund was awarded to you by UN through an online program to compensate scam victims worldwide. Precisely your own fund is currently in our office for delivery to your address with a brand-new BMW x7 please kindly get back to me with your: Phone Number and address for delivery. Thank you Email: lyndaturner901@gmail.com.”

Hmmmm why would someone who works for the Treasury Department USA use a gmail account? I sure would like to talk to Ms. Turner’s English teacher. Right now, I can’t fit a BMW into my garage, so like the seasons, I will let this pass.