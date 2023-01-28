John Andersen: As January closes, hope spring eternal

Meteorological winter is two-thirds gone. By the first week in February, the sun will set at 5:20 p.m. or so. On a clear sunny day, that means we will eat dinner/supper without turning on the lights in the kitchen.

The constellations of winter still shine in the starry sky, but slowly we can see a slight change in the season. Hope springs eternal for spring.

With the conclusion of January, perhaps it is time to review what hopes spring eternal for and whether it is worth the time and effort to do so:

Hope springs for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. They did not have a great season — that goes without debate. There will be speculation until spring. The team is young, the quarterback old. It would be remarkable to have one last great season for Rodgers just like the Broncos and John Elway did. Who did the Broncos beat in Super Bowl XXXII? The Packers.

Hope springs eternal for a normal Republican Party. The Republicans of my youth have gone the way of the dinosaurs. Folks in grey flannel and tweeds tut-tutting about the debt, the country going to hell and the art of quiet and dignified persuasion. Yet I suppose it cannot be helped. Republicans have been trying to undo Social Security since 1937 and Medicare since 1965.

Hope springs eternal for Harry and Meghan and the royal family. I had hoped that Harry and Meghan would settle in the United States, blend into the crowds and have a happy life. Nope. I feel sorry for Harry. Lost his mother way too soon, married someone perhaps his family was not fond of. Tough scene. But I also know other people who lost their mom too soon, got into real fistfights with their brother and married someone the family was not fond of. They reconciled with their brother and the family. The clock is ticking, time is passing and people are not getting any younger.

Hope springs eternal for the end of COVID. I have friends who recently got COVID. Unfortunately, we got exposed when we went to lunch with them. We are all triple-vaccinated, double-boosted and so far, knock on wood, only they have caught it. Until COVID is gone please get vaccinated and boosted. Wear a mask in large crowds if you feel the need. Be safe and stay well.

Hope springs eternal for math teachers and challenged math students. For some unknown reason on my Facebook page, we were talking about the “new math” and who we had as a math teacher. By math I do not mean arithmetic. I mean geometry, calculus, algebra and advanced algebra. Things that were incomprehensible to me. When I grew up, I did use some geometry and some algebra, usually regarding fire codes and their application. Ms. Barbra Vander Leest, my geometry teacher, and I made a pact early on. If behaved in class she would pass me. Wherever she is, I hope she is happy.

Hope springs for at least a year respite in election reporting, prognostication on who will win and what it all means. Wisconsin has two elections this year. After that how about a year of peace and quiet. No news about elections is good news.

Hope springs for more quiet quitting. Since I graduated from high school and college, we were brought up to be loyal employees and work diligently for the American dream. Working over 40 hours a week, answering email after hours, being available 24/7/365. If you did you would be rewarded with increases in salary/wages/benefits and perhaps a pension from the company. Like the movie, many rewards for hard work, perseverance and sacrifice are gone with the wind.

Hope springs eternal for a cure for cancer. All of my life scientists have been working hard to find a cure. Much has been accomplished but much more work needs to be done.

Lastly hope springs eternal for more sunshine and a couple of days of clear skies. This succession of cloudy, rainy, snow shower days has been unsettling. For some people depressing. This weather is not what Ralph Waldo Emerson wrote, “Announced by all the trumpets of the sky.” This is Wisconsin, we get what we get!