On February 28 the Village of Lake Hallie turns 20 years old.

The creation of the village was a dream that took 55 years to accomplish. I knew of Lake Hallie, the lake not the village, from the time I was a little boy. My Mom and my aunt, students at what was the Eau Claire Normal School/Teachers College, rode the electric interurban trolly to Lake Hallie Park. Once there they canoed and took boat excursions on Lake Hallie.

The people of the Town of Hallie incorporated the entire Town in 1946 in an attempt to stave off more annexations from the City of Eau Claire and to a lesser degree the City of Chippewa Falls. The Town of Hallie Board, led by Town Chairman Forrest Peck, were successful until they weren’t. In 1948 the incorporation of the Village of Hallie was dissolved by court order until the process was started over in 1999.

Though the process took almost four years, it was successful beyond belief. The electors voted 1,062 for incorporation and 177 against incorporation. 20 years later the Village of Lake Hallie has prospered and grown. Lake Hallie’s equalized valuation is currently $948,045,500. The village’s population is 7,273. Lake Hallie’s neighbor to the south, Altoona, has an equalized value of $ 1,014,445,100 and a population of 8,817. So, things are going well for the Village of Lake Hallie.

People often ask about the remainder of the Town of Hallie. In 2003 after the incorporation vote a group of citizens led by Larry Marquardt, Ron Steinmetz and George Szotkowski, the citizens of the Town of Hallie compared notes, discussed the finances, options and politely declined to join the Village of Lake Hallie.

The Town of Hallie today has a population of 191. Its equalized valuation is $21,024,500. The Town of Hallie continues to stay an agricultural town with no subdivisions and mostly six single family houses. This year it will celebrate 108 years as a town. Soon the town will have internet available throughout thanks to an ARPA Grant.

The town belongs to the Chippewa Fire District as an original member and provides basic services through a contract with the Village of Lake Hallie for 9-1-1 police protection, basic road services and the Town of Seymour for snowplowing it shared boarder. All through a 66.0301 Intergovernmental Agreements.

I and Alta Bragg were the lead petitioners for the incorporation of the Village Lake Hallie. That position allowed us to get served with subpoenas, lawsuits, court motions and requests for documents. It also allowed us to be present for countless meetings and discussions with Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls and area leaders/legislators who were feathering their own nests for their own political purposes.

The City of Eau Claire’s position was simply, “There is no there, there,” a quote from Gertrude Stein’s book “Everybody’s Biography.” The translation is that Eau Claire wanted Lake Hallie to be like Eau Claire, which it is not nor hopefully never will be. There is no disrespect intended just a sincere wish.

In this era of government, the closer you are to your local government the better your communication. Over my 47 years in Hallie/Lake Hallie I have had the ability to drive two miles to connect with a governmental body that is easy to reach and fairly straightforward. I am heard as a neighbor not some remote being from a fringe area of town like I would be if I lived in Eau Claire or Chippewa Falls.

People in Lake Hallie wish to guide their own destiny. When there was talk of a “merger” of the City of Chippewa Falls and Lake Hallie Police Departments, Lake Hallie citizens were opposed. When there is talk about the Chippewa Fire District should become more like Chippewa Falls Fire Department, we disagree again. In Lake Hallie, we are what we have built, we are proud of our traditions.

I and my neighbors embrace the lines from Robert Frost’s poem Mending Walls: “Something there is that doesn’t love a wall ……. Before I built a wall I’d ask to know, What I was walling in or walling out, and to whom I was like to give offense….. He says again, ‘Good fences make good neighbors.”

Still true to this day.