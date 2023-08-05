Goldarn it, it’s August already. I do not know why I am surprised.

Time that appeared to stand still when I was a kid now speeds by like Vikings rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison before he was stopped for going 140 mph on Interstate 94 in St. Paul. I guess it does not pay to have a Lamborghini if you cannot use it to its full potential.

August was once the sixth month of the year but it became the eighth month when January and February were added to the year before March by King Numa Pompilius, who also gave it 29 days. Julius Caesar added two days when he created the Julian calendar in 46 BC, giving its current length of 31 days.

In Wisconsin, August is a month of transition. The days get noticeably shorter, sunrise is later, sunset sooner. Days begin to cool and mourning doves begin to gather; they will leave by the end of August.

August is the end of the meteorological summer. We have already had back to school advertising and the Chippewa Falls School District has already sent out its “Welcome to the 2023-24 School Year” flyer. We got ours July 23.

As a student and teacher, my annual chronometer is set to the school year. To me the new year begins the first day of school, not Jan. 1. I simply am unable to reset the clock to any other timeframe.

I know it is silly but so often we relate back to our earliest training and routine. There is a lonely quote from poet C.E. Boerne, “Never return in August to what you love; Along the leaves will be rust, and over the hedges dust, and in the air vague thunder and silence burning; Choose some happier time for your returning.”

Americans must give many causes to a month to observe so August is remarkable for: National Black Business Month, National Children’s Vision and Learning Month, National Immunization Awareness Month, National Princess Peach Month, National Water Quality Month and National Win with Civility Month. I have no idea what a Princess Peach is.

My own observances in August are simple. They include: my wedding anniversary month, my do I clean out the garage month, my how many more times do I need to mow the lawn month, should I get someone to cut down a couple of trees month, should I get the driveway sealed month, do we clean out the girls’ rooms month, and finally we need to go to Olson’s ice cream month. Sometimes you must have your own month for what you want to observe.

What I no longer observe in August is get the kids’ stuff to return to school month. Our kids have long left the public school system. There seems to be far too much discussion about how schools do or do not influence children. Many parents are concerned about their kids’ education. That is to be applauded. To be fully informed about your kids’ education you need to keep up with what is going on in your kids’ school.

If you do, I doubt that you will find any agenda going on. Most educational matters are straight forward. Take time to check in with your kids’ teachers and you will find that most issues such as so-called “woke” policies are nonexistent issues. There are no litter boxes in restrooms nor are kids dressed up as cats.

There is an old line from a movie called the “American President” that goes, “That, ladies, and gentlemen, is how you win elections. You gather a group of middle-aged, middle-class, middle-income voters who remember with longing an easier time, and you talk to them about family and American values and character.”

So, it goes with schools. Politicians want to scare you into voting for them when they bring up things that do not exist. If they scare you about your kid’s future, they feel it is a win-win for them. Do not rise to the bait.

August, the month of transition; yet a month of promise. Take a moment to look around you, then go out and do the things to complete your summer. Have fun.