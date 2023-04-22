Last week I was standing at the edge of a field near my house. The field is owned by the Peck family and I use it for stargazing. The field is unique as it has a clear vision toward the western horizon. I was looking for the planet Mercury. Finding Mercury is a challenge as it lies so close to the horizon and it is only clearly visible four or five times a year.

Finding Mercury was a bit easier this time as the planet Venus was high in the sky. If you took a 45-degree angle to the right of Venus and went down there was Mercury, about three fist heights above the horizon. Venus of course is much better known and shines as a morning and evening “star,” sometimes so brightly that it casts a shadow. You may remember that Gen. George Custer was called by the Indian name Son of the Morning Star. I was brought back to reality when a Lake Hallie Police car drove by.

It has not been a good week for area police departments with the murders of Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach, 32, and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel, 23. They were both very young with bright futures ahead of them. When police officers are killed in the line of duty by the actions of another human being I simply call it murder.

There were proper and formal respects paid to the officers. Badges will be covered in black; dress uniforms will be cleaned and pressed, fundraisers will be held and donations collected. The communities will come together and memorials will be created. The sun will rise and the sun will set. People will move on. As the seasons pass the heartache and the grief will soften. The questions of “what if?” and “if only this would have happened” will never be answered.

The perpetrator of the crime is also dead. From media reports, he had threatened to shoot police officers in the past and had a long list of run-ins with law enforcement. The man at the center of these crimes does not deserve to have his name mentioned. It suffices for me to know he is dead. I am far more concerned for the extended families of the murdered police officers than I am of his. If that makes me un-Christian, so be it.

An article from The Hill newspaper on March 31 stated, “Nashville police officers gave a remarkable demonstration of the proper response to a school shooting. But this raises a critical question: Why is it that Americans are willing to allow gun makers to flood the streets, schools and entertainment venues of the country with weapons of war that meet or exceed the firepower of our law enforcement departments?” That comment was once called the $64,000 question.

Long ago we the people realized that everyone loses when weapons are available and capable of supreme killing power and unlimited quantities of ammunition in a magazine. One answer in The Hill newspaper stated, “They include a prohibition of magazines with a capacity of more than 10 rounds, including assault weapons in the law that has regulated machine guns since 1934, removal of the immunity that gun makers have against civil lawsuits for injuries caused by their firearms and secure storage requirements. Prohibition of the sale of these guns to anyone under the age of 21 is also a necessary step.”

We must do something.

When I came to Hallie in 1976, the police department had a chief, a corporal and five reserve officers. I knew all of them. In 2023, the Lake Hallie Police Department has a chief, two sergeants, one corporal, one detective, 11 full-time officers, two part-time officers plus two reserves. I have known almost all of them on a personal basis; some as my neighbors. They are part of my extended family and they need our help to survive.

There is always talk of Support the Blue, Blue Lives Matter, Back the Blue. Our brothers and sisters in blue need our help. Are residents of the Chippewa Valley willing to embrace red flag laws and the reforms mentioned in The Hill article? Talk is cheap, now is the time to act.