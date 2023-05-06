Everyone goes to school at some time in their lives. Often the first role models in your life are teachers.

Both of my kids had Doug Greenhalgh, the Chi Hi Band Director. Doug, or “G,” played a huge role in their lives. In fact, the arts often influence kids long after they depart the schools. You can act, sing, play an instrument, draw, sculpt, create for most of your adult life.

At Marshfield Senior High, one of the teachers who influenced my life and 3 generations of kids was John “Jack” Bittrich. Jack passed away Feb. 25 at age 92.

Bittrich was an English, speech and drama teacher at Marshfield Senior High. Bittrich, or “Mr. B,” as we called him, was a force of nature; a combination coach, Marine drill instructor, a father figure, motivator and mentor. An icon in Marshfield, he was recognized as one of “Marshfield’s 150: Heroes & Leaders, Past & Present” for Marshfield’s sesquicentennial.

Mr. B had a talent for motivating kids who were less than motivated. He tended to procrastinate and when the drama club’s school play or musical was rehearsing his teaching suffered a bit, sometimes a lot. Yet he remained devoted to his teaching and his students. A Navy veteran of the Korean War, he espoused the work ethic of his generation and demonstrated it to his students.

Many kids, like myself, worked the stage crew and performed in the productions. The routine varied and is hard to describe. If you worked crew you started with a set designed by Jack. We built the sets ourselves mostly without adult help. We used power saws, hand tools, built electrical boxes, ran wiring, hung lighting trees and in the new high school worked and walked the catwalks.

We learned from each other. We had accidents. Smashed thumbs and occasional nicked fingers with a Skil saw happened. We worked from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. the next morning. Sometimes the only day we had off was Sunday. One early morning I passed my dad in the hall. I was coming home; he was going to work. Dad was very unhappy.

If you were in a production, you had better be with the program. You had better know your lines. Jack was not above standing 6 inches in front of you and screaming in your face. At times, he made you feel like you were whale dung at the bottom of the ocean.

Jack Bittrich was not above chewing your butt to the bone. Like any coach, he saw the problem and fixed it. Unfortunately, his emotions sometimes went too far, which he admitted later in his career. You may have heard that there is no crying in baseball; there was plenty of crying in productions.

Yet there was an opposite dynamic to him. After the butt chewing, any improvement, no matter how small, was met with praise. He would tell us that he knew we had it in us to excel, to achieve and become a better actor and a person. He drove himself and he drove us.

Jack acted in and directed productions at UW-Marshfield’s summer stock theater. Jack had to work with adults and kids from the greater Marshfield community. Jack approached those folks in a like manner as his high school kids but with a more even temperament. Let us just say there was less crying in summer stock.

The community was wild at times. Kids out to all hours, some teachers were most unhappy when drama club kids fell asleep in class. But when the play or musical opened, all was more than forgiven. The results were obvious.

If you were outstanding in your work ethic at the Annual School Awards Day and drama club dinner that followed, you received the “Trojan Award” for literally working yourself beyond belief. It was worth more than any sports letter. I still have mine.

It often goes unsaid but there is a joy, beauty and sense of accomplishment working in the arts. My gratitude to Jack Bittrich runs far greater than I will ever be able to express. Godspeed and God bless, Jack. We, your students, and friends will always hold you deep in our hearts. You will not be forgotten.