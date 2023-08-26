Former President Donald Trump has been indicted by a grand jury in Washington, D.C., and by a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia. As this is the United States of America, Trump is presumed innocent of all charges until proven guilty by a jury of his peers.

What I would like to do is take a moment of your time to discuss the final charge of the indictment. The law Trump was charged with breaking goes back to right after the Civil War. The law is based on 18 U.S.C. § 241, a statute dating originally to 1870, when President Ulysses S. Grant signed it into law. 18 U.S.C. is the first of three Enforcement Acts ensuring that formerly enslaved people could freely vote, participate in politics and serve in public office. In short, the law gives all Americans the right to participate in our democratic republic, vote and have those votes counted.

The law’s main target was the Ku Klux Klan. You remember, those folks road around after dark, wearing hoods and bedsheets trying to scare the wits out of Blacks, Jews, Catholics and folks other than white Anglo-Saxon Protestants. Before you protest or laugh it off, the KKK was very active during the 1920s in Chippewa, Clark and Eau Claire counties. In Hallie, there was an extremely active Klan coven. You may read about it in John Kinville’s book “The Grey Eagles of Chippewa Falls: A Hidden History of a Women’s Ku Klux Klan in Wisconsin.”

I grew up with stories of the KKK in the Owen-Withee area. My grandfather’s name was Golden Sturgeon. He was a pioneer businessman in Owen, Wisconsin. He operated a tavern until prohibition, turning it into a billiard hall during prohibition and then back to a tavern when prohibition was repealed. He was well respected in the community.

Because of his name, some people believed him to be Jewish. Others knew him as a Catholic. The reality was his ancestors were French-Canadian Catholics. His wife, Belle’s, ancestors were also French-Canadian Catholics. Her side of the family settled on French Island near La Crosse and emigrated to New Richmond, Wisconsin. They married and settled in Owen.

The KKK in our part of the world were equal opportunity bigots; Blacks, Jews, Catholics were all fair game. In my grandfather’s world, the KKK would make its presence known. The stories travel down through my mother’s voice to me even now. The KKK would parade the streets of Owen, torches lit, hoods firmly on their heads and robes flowing in the breeze.

The Klan would pass by silently, turn the corner and disappear. My grandfather considered all of this to be nonsense. He was only angry because the KKK scared his kids.

He knew almost all the KKK members for a very simple reason. The members wore the same shoes day in and day out. They would come into the billiard hall the next day. He would say to them, “You boys have a nice time making fools out of yourselves last night?” Each one of them would say “Goldy, that was not me.” My grandfather just laughed at them.

The one thing in America that does make us all equal is your right to vote and your right to speak out on matters of public interest. A vote is a powerful thing and the ability to articulate your views should not be suppressed.

Fear is a powerful thing. The more people are intimidated, threatened or harassed the more they withdraw from the public square. That withdrawal weakens the very base of our democratic republic. You must take on bullies; you cannot ignore them — white sheets and all.

The moral is simple. People fought and died for our rights to vote and have our votes counted. They fought for our democratic republic.

I have always found it strange that the right to vote was not enshrined in the U.S. Constitution, but it is not. In 2024, it is possible that we will have five elections. Exercise your right as an American and go vote.