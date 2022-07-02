John Andersen: Can we move from past to present?

So how goes it? We on 40th Avenue, west of State Hwy. 124 by the Tank Farms are dealing with a detour. The detour is inconvenient and has added extra time to everything and everywhere we need to go to.

The main work is being done on the railroad tracks, which will allow a new and wider right turn lane going south from 40th Avenue. The new railroad crossing will be upgraded with improved warning lights and a set of crossing gates that will block the tracks when a train approaches.

I view the detour work much like I view the recent House of Representatives hearings on Jan. 6 and the two Supreme Court cases decided the week of June 17. I view the House hearing and the Supreme Court decisions that will finally put a needed fire under the collective keesters of the people to ask for accountability of both the Jan. 6 rioters, Donald Trump and the Supreme Court itself as our 246tth birthday approaches.

The Jan. 6 investigative committee is being true to the Constitution of the United States and our rights as a free people. After the Civil War the 14th Amendment was created to keep Confederates our of government until they swore allegiance to the United States. The famous or infamous Section 3 states you cannot commit sedition against the United States and serve in public office.

Hopefully the Jan. 6 committee will resolve the issue and/or refer its report to the United States Department of Justice for further enforcement action. Those who violated their oath of office cannot be allowed to stay in Congress or ever again hold any office of public trust.

The Second Amendment of the United States is a quaint idea from a bygone era. There is not, nor never has there been, a right to carry your musket, Kentucky or Pennsylvania rifle, fowling piece or pistol around wherever the heck you wanted to. The Second Amendment intended, that if needed, a local militia sworn in and trained could be rounded up to go after your neighbor in the back hills who was making moonshine and not paying the federal tax on it. See United States history, “Whiskey Rebellion.”

I have good friends who believe it is necessary to have a military type weapon on hand to defend against the tyranny of the federal government. In our case(s) it is the tyranny of Social Security, Medicare and free shots provided by the federal government to avoid getting COVID-19 and other diseases.

My friends and even my much younger friends are in no position to stand up against the United States Armed forces like the Colonials did against the British. They may be poised and ready, but as they are sitting there a smart weapon will put them all upstairs tuning their harps before they know what hit them.

More important is that we can go to the grocery store, a movie, have our kids and grandkids be safe in school. The Supreme Court ruling is a joke.

The Supreme Court has also overturned Roe v Wade. There is no constitutional right for women to have reproductive freedom, they say. Well there is no right in the Constitution for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to marry a white woman.

Indeed until Loving v. Virginia, the Court ruled that laws banning interracial marriage violate the Equal Protection and Due Process Clauses of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Bye bye, Mrs. Thomas.

Justice John Paul Stevens of the Supreme Court wrote in 2010 that “Roe v. Wade and its progeny are not so much about a medical procedure as they are about a woman’s fundamental right to self-determination .. free from governmental domination.” I agree.

The Jan. 6 insurrectionists will face justice, sensible gun safety laws will be passed and the right of women to reproductive freedom will be restored. We are a country lost between 1776 and 1950. Those worlds have passed. How long we will stay there is up to us.

For my religious friends and those religious folks on the Supreme Court, a lesson from Proverbs 11:29, “Whoever troubles his own household will inherit the wind.” Beware.

Happy Independence Day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0