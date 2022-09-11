John Andersen: Celebrate the key moments in life

Well things have quieted down at our house. Our daughters and our son in law were here for about a week. They planned a 50 plus one anniversary party for Kathy and I. The party was scheduled for a year ago but due to COVID it was cancelled.

Kathy and I were kids when we got married. She was 18 and I was 20. When we got married my dad had to sign for me. Kathy being 18 required no signatures as the State of Wisconsin felt that she was the true adult in the marriage, which probably has proven correct. She had completed her freshman year at UW Eau Claire, I had completed my sophomore year.

For 16 to 18 credits per semester you paid about $125. After we were married, we lived on Union Street in Eau Claire for $80 a month. To say the apartment was small was a gross understatement. During the summers Kathy worked for the Marshfield Clinic and I worked for the Marshfield Street Department. When I graduated from UW Eau Claire our loan debt came to $1,100 which we managed to pay off before our first daughter was born. But back to the party.

The party was a mixture of old and new friends. People that we grew up with, people that we have worked with and people that were important to us. Unfortunately, the people that were the most important to us 51 years ago are gone. Parents, Grandparents, Sisters, Brothers, Uncles, Aunts, Cousins and people we grew up with but lost along the way. While they were not there physically, they were there in our hearts.

The party was much like the wedding and lot of people to talk to and not enough time to do so. We scheduled the party for the last weekend in August and knew that people had a lot to do that weekend. It was great to see the folks that came out, and we are thankful they took the time out from a busy schedule to attend.

The screen saver on my computer is a picture of a 1955 Seagrave fire engine. The engine was owned by the City of Marshfield Fire Department. It had a V12 gas engine and a 1,000 gallon a minute pump. The truck carried 500 gallons of water on it. The engine was often run by our Uncle Jerry. Unfortunately, the day of our anniversary party we learned that Uncle Jerry had passed away at the age of 91.

Uncle Jerry was born in 1930. He grew up in Marshfield and graduated from Marshfield Senior High. In 1948 he joined the National Guard (32 Division) and served for two years. He was discharged in 1950 only to be drafted for the Korean War. He served on the front lines as a Sergeant First Class. Like my dad he never spoke of the Korean War or his part in it unless he was pushed.

After his honorable discharge from the Army, he joined the Marshfield Fire Department in 1953. His time with the Marshfield Fire Department was one of transition. Some equipment was from the 1920’s and 1930’s. The fire department ran out of the old city hall building.

The firefighters had no self-contained breathing apparatus, no modern turn out gear. Leather lungs and rubber fire coats were the order of the day. Yet the job always had to get done.

Uncle Jerry was like the Seagrave Engine he ran. Not flashy but dependable and hard working. He had a big heart and plenty of energy to do the job. Like all things and people that age he had slowed down in his later years but still enjoyed life. I am sorry he missed our party. I am sorry he is gone.

I have written of the saying “don’t wish your life away.” We all have common benchmarks: birth, first steps, first words, first day of school, graduation, marriage, kids, a series of anniversaries big and small. Grandchildren and the final write up in the newspaper. We cannot stop time from passing but we can savor it.

No matter what your age there are moments in life that need to be celebrated and remembered. Enjoy the here and now.