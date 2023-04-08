Happy Easter to you all. Long gone are my Easter Sundays in church, hiding Easter baskets for the kids, traveling to and from Marshfield for Easter celebrations or having both sides of the family here. One Easter Monday 37 years ago I started working for the State of Wisconsin. All of that is in the past.

Easter present is a contradiction in terms. The Christianity of my youth has been replaced by a religion I no longer recognize. In March 1965 on Palm Sunday, I was confirmed into the Presbyterian Church. In was a gray and cloudy day. The board of deacons and Pastor Taylor took us out to breakfast. The rite of acceptance into the Presbyterian Church required us to write then read a statement of faith to the elders.

The elders were all people I knew. There were several doctors, a teacher, my Scout master and the church organist. I believe that there were 18 of us; all classmates at the junior high school across the street. We Presbyterians were fortunate; my Lutheran friends were grilled on their catechism in front of the whole assembled church congregation. Yes, they were roasted and toasted and then admitted to the church. I never understood what happened to my Catholic friends. I think they had first communion whenever the Bishop showed up and into the church they went.

Back to 1965. After our recitation to the elders, we were excused to the hallway where we cooled our heels awaiting our fate. We thought the elders were carefully weighing our statements of faith to decide who was worthy or not. I think they were finishing their coffee. With the decision rendered we were called back into the room, pronounced fit to enter the distinguished halls of the Presbyterian Church. We then were seated in front of the church.

In the middle of the service, we were called up one by one, handed a church confirmation certificate and stepped up to the alter. When all 18 of us stood there, we received a loud and long round of applause. We then formed a row at the end of the sanctuary and shook hands with the congregation. As a class, we were “invited” to church on Easter Sunday.

On Easter Sunday we all showed up. We all sat together. The service started at 10 a.m. on a dark and rainy note. Our class was dressed in its finest and once again seated in the front row. My mom and my aunt were there. My dad was home taking care of my two brothers who had gotten “sick.” Mrs. Snelling, the ancient organist, right on cue hit that old hymn “Jesus Christ is Risen Today” at full volume, waking those that were nodding off. The choir joined on the second verse and the rain quit, the sun came out, the stained-glass windows glowed and for a brief minute. If you had any doubts they were erased. Hallelujah.

The First Presbyterian Church in Marshfield Confirmation Class of 1965 has long ago disbanded. Several have passed away; several have left the church. One left because he was gay and at the time the Presbyterian Church had little time or use for gays. The pastor I really liked was shown the door because he was concerned the rush to build a new church was not based on a strong financial foundation or the teaching of Christ. Do not covet the Methodists’ new church. You get my drift.

Less than 50 percent of Americans now belong to a church. I do not believe like Paul, they are suddenly knocked to the ground on the road to Damascus and told by a stern voice, “Don’t go to church anymore.” People leave church because church has given them nothing for years, has acted like a business or for some the praise band is no longer the way people want to worship. Tradition is tradition and most people get comfortable with ritual.

In many places church has become the battlefield of America. The conflict within the country is carried out in church. People seek a haven from conflict but it does not exist in most churches. In my simple view, stick with the 10 Commandments and “Amazing Grace.” Happy Easter all.