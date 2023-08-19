Ancient man looked up at the sky at night with a mixture of awe, fear, wonder and confusion.

What are those lights in the sky? Why does the moon disappear at night sometimes? What happens to the sun when it disappears from the sky during the day? Why do the seasons change? What causes the rain?

As man advanced, he came to realize that some “stars” blinked, some stars did not. Some “stars” moved back and forth from the evening sky to the morning sky. Some ancients saw animals and objects in the sky and began to name them.

Ancients also named certain “stars” and space objects. Yet right up to the 15th century many people believed the earth to be flat and that the mysterious comets that would appear brought news of death and the collapse of civilization.

The contrary was true also. The birth of Jesus Christ was heralded by the Star of the East. “Yet in the dark street shineth the everlasting light.” Or, if you prefer “O star of wonder, star of night, Star with royal beauty bright, westward leading, still proceeding, Guide us to thy perfect light.”

Ancient and modern man have asked the same question over the millennia; are we alone? Good question. We certainly have answered that question with literature: Jules Verne’s “War of the Worlds.” The movies ET, Battleship, Independence Day and Abbott and Costello Go to Mars. TV: the X Files, Star Trek, Twilight Zone, My Favorite Martian, or Roswell.

Currently though things are well in hand. Congress is investigating if we have had UFOs or unidentified anomalous phenomena land on earth and is there a presence of “nonhuman biologics” among us. Well, do not take it from me.

Take it from Former U.S. Air Force intelligence officer David Grusch; a whistleblower who testified to Congress that, “The U.S. has spent the last several decades attempting to reverse engineer the technology found among the wreckage of crashed UFOs and has recovered “non-human biologics.”

When pressed for specifics he told the Congressional Committee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs that though he has never seen an alien spacecraft in person, he has spoken to dozens of high-ranking government officials who have.

Not to be outdone, Wisconsin Rep. Glenn Grothman chaired the panel’s hearing and joked to a packed audience, “Welcome to the most exciting subcommittee in Congress this week.” This is where my eyes start to roll back into my head.

UFOs/UAPs have been around since long before I came on the scene. Since our entry into the space age, we have been searching for life outside our small blue planet. We have launched space craft Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 to study the outer solar system and interstellar space beyond the Sun’s magnetic field and the solar wind. So far, they have found nothing.

From an old movie I remember a scientist saying the arrival of aliens to our world would be equal to the Pilgrams or Cortese arriving in North America. We all know how well that worked out for the Native Americans.

Thirty-nine miles west of Chippewa Falls lies the village of Elmwood, population 812. Each year Elmwood holds its UFO Festival. The festival is held the last weekend of July. This year it marked its 40th anniversary. The festival commemorates the story of a UFO encounter between a veteran police officer and a UFO.

On April 22, 1976, Elmwood police officer George Wheeler saw his second UFO by a rock quarry in town. He got on his radio and exclaimed, “My God, it’s one of those UFOs again.” He began describing the craft, but suddenly his radio went dead. A farmer arrived on the scene and found Wheeler dazed. The electrical system in his car had been burned out.

Wheeler explained that he saw people in the saucer, then he was hit by a blue light. He complained of not feeling well after the incident, his wife told the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram. Two years later, George Wheeler died.

Well, believe it or not. Or as the X Files Mulder and Scully say, “The truth is out there.” I would say, “but probably not in Congress”