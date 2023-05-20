Next weekend summer unofficially begins in Wisconsin.

Memorial Day, the first of several three-day weekends, kicks it off. July 4 is problematic this year as it falls on a Tuesday. So, do you burn two vacation days and turn it into a four-day weekend? Decisions, decisions. But that is in the future. Right now, our world continues in an unsettling direction with several items to consider.

The Chippewa Herald reported May 2 a bill before the Wisconsin State Legislature would allow 14-year-old kids to serve liquor in taverns and supper clubs in Wisconsin. Sure, they cannot wait on people or be behind the bar, but if people are seated, kids can bring beer and booze out to them. This is nuts. Wisconsin has a huge alcohol problem; most studies list our problem as worst in the nation. This legislation is an answer in search of a problem. If bars or taverns or supper clubs need more and better staff, then employ adults and pay them a decent wage.

In the same paper on the same day an article stated the State of Wisconsin Legislature has a bill before it to clamp down on social media use for kids. The bill Rep. David Steffen is proposing is modeled after a recently-signed Utah law. The bill would give parents more control and would assess fines to social media companies for not following strict age and content guidelines.

I find the bill confusing and unenforceable. There are people who exist that have control and responsibility for children. They are called parents. I am leery of adopting any law that has roots in Utah. I appreciate Utah and its rich history, but many Utah laws are based on the Mormon faith. I encourage the Wisconsin Legislature to look someplace else for guidance or better yet let parents be parents.

We have lost three law enforcement officers in west central Wisconsin over a 30-day time frame. This is heartbreaking, senseless, tragic and murder. Will anything be done to help? The short answer is no. We worship at the altar of the Second Amendment and offer psalms and lamentations for the dead.

School, church, party and mall shootings are now everyday events. Bring back the assault weapons ban. Add enhancer penalties to any crime that a gun is involved in. Eliminate concealed and open carry. In almost all cases a good guy with a gun has been highly ineffective in stopping a bad guy with a gun.

We certainly are awash in culture wars. Woke, anti-woke, transgender issues, homophobia, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis going after Mickey and Minnie Mouse, drag shows and the like. All these issues mean nothing to most people’s day-to-day lives. You ask most people on the street what issues they are facing in their lives, it turns out to be mundane. Street repair, costs of goods and services, getting their kids into tech school or college and raising a family in a confusing world. These are the things that mean the most to most people.

Sad to say the culture war things are being pushed by people that could be our kids or in some cases our grandkids. We the older set should take a moment to ask ourselves what did we teach our kids about other people? Perhaps a warning to those younger than us and even the Boomer generation. It may be shocking to hear that all people are not white, Anglo-Saxon Protestant or who identify as male or female. We better get used to it.

John Quincy Adams is credited with these words, “We have been made to understand, and to embrace the understanding, that who we are is who we were. We desperately need your strength and wisdom to triumph over our fears, our prejudices, ourselves. Give us the courage to do what is right.”

Lately we have deviated from that concept. We are a nation founded on tolerance and laws.

We celebrate Memorial Day next weekend and the sacrifices that our nation’s men and women made on its behalf. We seem to be wavering in our concepts and we appear to be giving in to our fears and prejudices that lie deep within ourselves. We can do better. Let us start now.