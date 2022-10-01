John Andersen: Dunn County a step ahead with health care referendum

For those of you who may have missed it there was a most interesting story in the Herald on Saturday, August 13. The story was driven by the fact that 55-year-old Mr. Merrill Grimes of Menomonie received an ambulance bill for $971. Grimes was transported to the hospital for high blood pressure. That ambulance trip was for 19 miles. Doing simple math that cost Grimes about $51.11 per mile.

Of course, that $51.11 may not have included any drugs, cardiac monitoring, oxygen, or other treatments Grimes was given to the best of my knowledge. I fully admit because of HIPPA I will never know. What I can tell you, with apologies to Grimes, is that bill is not outrageous.

Because I am willing to share experiences with Grimes I enjoyed (well not really) a transport by ambulance to Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire last year. The cost of my ambulance ride came to $1,865.42 out of which my own Fire Department received $513.06. My own Fire Department wrote off $1352.36.

Emergency Medical Service/Ambulance service is a money loser for most public sector fire departments. Between 1964 and 1978 municipal fire departments and ambulance services were formed when the funeral homes got out of the ambulance business. While many communities have staffed 24-hour emergency medical services others rely on paid on call staff, which is their community model. Each community is allowed to determine the level of service they wish.

While I could go on all day about emergency medical services, fires are the key driver of the need for more staffing at fire departments, I find the actions of the Dunn County Board of Supervisors intriguing. The Dunn board has authorized a referendum asking if the citizens of Dunn County wish for a national health care system. Dunn County is pretty conservative so a tip of the hat to them. When my gall bladder and I parted ways. Because I have had the privilege of having lived long enough the vast amount was covered by Medicare and my insurance supplement. I am fortunate. Grimes, from the article, is on a payment plan.

This is the fundamental question in American life — is health care a right or a privilege. Health care in America is based on a fee for service concept. You see a doctor or receive medical treatment you are charged a “usual and customary fee.”

Now as we all know there is no posted price list or are there sales on procedures. Before you leave the hospital, you may see the financial services office where you may or may not be presented with an itemized list of all services. When my gall bladder and I parted ways, I certainly was in no condition to shop around for the best price in the area. You have to trust the system.

You have heard the saw that National Health Care is so complex only 32 of 33 industrialized countries have figured it out. As to the claim of socialized medicine and the government getting between you and your doctor, I show you the insurance company. I see a very nice person every day who needs a knee replaced. Her insurance company won’t pay for it, as they want her to get “shots” in the knee. This has been going on for three years. The knee is now bone on bone.

Yes, I have heard the stories about Canada. I have a daughter who lives in Canada. Her insurance cost per month is about $30. If you get hit by a bus in Canada you get first class trauma care, Paramedic Ambulances, helicopters and the fire department. If you have a bum knee or a bad back, yes you might wait a bit. But you have access to the system and you will not go broke paying for medical care.

I applaud Dunn County for its forward-thinking referendum. I believe it would be in our best interest in Chippewa County to put such a referendum on the ballot. We are blessed in our area with great health care systems. We are grateful for what they do. However, as we were all taught, the fiddler has to be paid for the dance.