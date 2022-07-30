John Andersen: Enjoy this last weekend of July

High summer now. Lammas Day is August 1; Lammas Day is referred to as a cross quarter day. It lies half way between the summer solstice and the autumnal equinox.

Lammas Day also celebrates the first wheat harvest of the year. Not much wheat is harvested in and around Hallie. Lammas Day is also not much celebrated but summer moves on with or without our celebrations.

Speaking of celebrations Hallie Youth Days is in full swing and there are fireworks at the Hallie Ball Fields on 117th Street tonight. Bloomer has its annual Community Fair & Parade August 4-7, and of course Chippewa Falls has Pure Water Days and Riverfest on August 12 and 13. If you are not too faired out the Central Wisconsin State Fair will be held in Marshfield August 23 through the 28. Better pack it in because the first “back to school” ads are appearing on TV.

We have had a pretty typical Wisconsin summer so far. Yet many people have commented on the how much wind we have had. It is breezy as I type this column and it is a warm south west wind. Yet the fire danger has remained low to moderate and knock-on wood most people are behaving in a responsible manner towards burning right now.

With the end of July comes the “hope springs eternal” for the Green Bay Packers season. Yes, like Christmas dreams of victories, Super Bowls and MVP Awards dance in our heads. There is an urgency in the air about new receivers, a better defense or perhaps even a win against the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs. Well like Christmas, we will see what happens when it comes.

Are you tired of the phrase “Super Moon” yet? I know I am. The Old Farmer’s Almanac defines a Super Moon this way: “The Moon orbits in an ellipse, or oval, shape. The point closest to the Earth is called perigee. A Supermoon occurs when the Moon is at least 90% of the way to its perigee position at the same time it is in its “full” or “new” phase. An extreme perigean Supermoon is when a full or new Moon happens at the same time the Moon is at perigee.”

In short, a Supermoon happens when the Moon is full or new at the closet point to the earth. A Supermoon is not that unusual. There are four in 2022 — May, June, July (the biggest) and August. During a Supermoon the Moon is 14% larger or brighter than an old fashioned “regular” Moon.

As you probably notice the lower to the horizon the moon looks larger. That is an optical illusion but it is fun to see; the best example is the Harvest Moon. Again, from the Farmer’s Almanac, “Reap what you have sown” as the Harvest Moon rises on Friday, September 9. This is also called Corn Moon, Fruit Moon, Barley Moon and Hungry Ghost Moon.”

Another sign of late summer is that at our house some doors don’t fit well and the wood floors have a squeaking sound when you walk on them. We do have air conditioning but from time to time we leave the windows open overnight let in some fresh air.

Well that also lets in humidity so we have to close the windows and drop the temperature a degree or two to remove the humidity. My wife likes the thermostat set at 78, I prefer 72 so we have compromised at 76. I have made the greater compromise. I know I can hear you saying suck it up buttercup, so, I will

Henry James, the author, wrote this: “Summer afternoon—summer afternoon; to me those have always been the two most beautiful words in the English language.” There certainly is a magic to late summer. My earliest memories of summer are of me sitting on the porch steps waiting for my dad to come home for lunch. Our house enjoyed the shade of two huge oak trees and one elm. Nature provided the air conditioning then.

The oak and elm trees, along with my dad, are long gone, but they provide fond memories. Enjoy the last weekend of July — time flies when you’re having fun.