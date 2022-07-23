John Andersen: Even in garbage collecting, progress comes at a price

Local papers and television stations have been reporting on the problems with garbage pickup lately. A major company has been having problems recruiting people to work the garbage trucks and there have been delays in garbage pickup. This has led to frustration and some angry letters to the editor and complaints to area governmental boards. Garbage pickup is something I know all too well.

When I worked for the Street Department for the City of Marshfield, Marshfield collected the garbage and put it on the tax roll. As “summer help” or “college kids” after each major holiday in the summer and after Labor Day in the early fall, the “college kids” were put on the garbage trucks when they did “double runs.” A double run consisted of collecting two days of garbage instead of just one.

Two college kids were put on the tailboards of garbage trucks. When the truck stopped one kid went left and the other went right. Normally the city ran two garbage trucks but on double runs they ran three. Another curious thing was that we were paid for 8 hours but if we finished early that was the end of the work day and we were still paid for 8 hours.

So we started at 5 am and it was off to the races. It was hard work and as you can imagine, not very pleasant. Garbage cans were all metal in those days and when full they were pretty heavy. Before you hoisted one into the back of the truck you gave it a sight tug to see how heavy it was.

On a double run after July 4 I was working with another college kid. I had warned him to test a can first before you moved it. He decided to “get er done”, lifted the can and dislocated his shoulder, it popped right out. The driver -- a “regular employee” as they were called -- got onto the radio and requested an ambulance.

The driver kindly sat my coworker on the curb and requested an ambulance. He then looked at me and said, “Well Johnny, we got to get going.” About a half hour later the Street Superintendent stopped behind us and we got another “college kid” to help out. We finished at 11:30 that day.

Another trick of the trade was if you approached garbage cans with a six pack of beer on them, beware. That usually meant that the can was extremely heavy or contained stuff that should not be in the can. We could red tag those cans but usually they were picked up. The regular employee put the beer in the truck and if the college kids were lucky the regular employee helped hump the can to the truck. The regular guy did not share the beer.

Breaks were only taken when the truck went to the transfer station to empty the truck. It was about a 15 minute ride. You ate your lunch if you could and drank some water from your thermos. There were no plastic bottles filled with water in those days. Most of us did not eat lunch, just drank the water. On really hot days the street foreman would track you down and bring you iced water in a big thermos jug.

We college kids had it good in one way. We did not collect garbage 260 days out of the year. The work is hard and it is done in all weathers. After the college kids left for the summer two regular street department employees ran those garbage routes.

On those days each regular city employee drove half the route. They switched off riding the tailboard and if they took vacation a less senior street employee did the route. The “college kids” allowed the regular employees a chance to take a day off in the summer. Plus we got paid pretty good money for the work.

Now as I watch the garbage truck come up the street using a mechanical arm and hydraulic controls, one person can run a garbage truck. There are no six packs of beer on the top of garbage cans anymore and you don’t know the name of the person that collects the garbage. Oh well progress comes at a price.