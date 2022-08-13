John Andersen: Every privilege comes with responsibility

I wrote a couple of weeks ago that the Town of Hallie hosted the Chippewa County Towns Association Meeting. The Town of Hallie hosts about once in every six years.

There are 23 towns in Chippewa County. Wisconsin has towns, not townships. Townships are found in the New England states primarily, but not in Wisconsin.

The evening’s longest and most contentious issue was involving All-Terrain Vehicles which are defined as a vehicle with the following: a straddle seating position, handlebar steering, and the ability to maneuver through a variety of terrain conditions. There are a variety of ATV customizations and modifications available, at their base all ATVs share those three features.

UTVs, defined as Utility Terrain Vehicles, are built and used more for work than recreation. They are large, powerful, able to seat passengers side by side, and built with a large amount of storage space. They’re used to haul equipment and supplies in locations that make using a truck impractical or impossible. The one thing they share is that they are built for off road, trail riding or access to areas other motorized vehicles cannot or should not go. In short, they should not be on public streets.

The conversation began with the speaker trying to explain what municipal roads are ATV/UTV routes. The key component in the discussion is that “roads” are a route that must lead to an ATV/UTV trail. Chippewa County has 23 miles of ATV Trails for ATV use. According to the Wisconsin DNR, currently there are between 6,000 and 10,000 miles of ATV routes/trails in Wisconsin. Again, according the Wisconsin DNR 5,555 miles of those trails are state funded.

So far so good. Then a gentleman from “east of highway 27” raised his voice and informed all who were present that Chippewa County should open up all county highways for ATV use. He further stated that it should be up to all local municipalities to determine which roads should be open for ATV use, including telling Chippewa County government which county highways would be open with no input from county officials.

The gentleman then went on to explain that Chippewa County government ignores all residents east of State Highway 27. He brought out the will of the people argument, then continued on to speak like a Sovern Citizen. That is when he lost most of his audience.

The speaker went on to state that Chippewa Count has a point system to evaluate what county highways or sections of county highways could be open as an ATV Route. This of course was unacceptable to the gentleman east of Highway 27. Again we are a free country and people have the right to drive on and where they wish. In fact, the people’s taxes pay for all county highways and they should be able to use them as they see fit.

The speaker continued in his explanation. Once again, the gentleman from east of Highway 27 spoke up and brought the Amish into the discussion. The Amish have no lights on their buggy’s. The Amish pay no fuel road tax, the Mennonites drive their steel rimmed tractors on the county highways. The Amish should have to comply with the state codes for vehicles.

Finally, I requested to make a comment which was simple: Chippewa County should take into consideration those people who do not want any ATV/UTV on any road. I then requested that the chairman close the discussion and move the meeting on.

The greater point here is that when people purchase an ATV/UTV they buy it for a specific purpose. They certainly do not expect to be using it like a car or a pickup truck. If you buy an ATV/UTV you know that you are going to have to put it on a trailer to get it to an ATV/UTV trail. It goes with the territory. Someone who buys a boat or kayak does not expect a municipality to provide a canal so you can get to Lake Wissota,

Watching and reading about current events reminds me of a saying that I was taught in school. It goes something like this. Every privilege comes with responsibility; if you don’t take responsibility, you will lose the privilege. Something to keep in mind.