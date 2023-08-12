The Chippewa County Fire Chief’s Association met a couple weeks ago. The association meets on a quarterly basis to share recent events and to both pass along and receive information.

Great matters of policy are not often discussed but problems and concerns facing Chippewa County fire departments are shared.

It does not require a Master’s Degree in Public Administration to see that finding people to work for a local fire department or local ambulance service is becoming more difficult. In Chippewa County, there are 12 fire departments and 6 ambulance services.

One fire department is completely career, one fire department is a combination department (part career and paid on call) the other 10 are completely paid on call. Two ambulance services are paramedic using career staff the other four are basic life support staffed by paid on call members who are emergency medical technicians.

One thing every fire department or ambulance service agrees upon is they are competing against each other to employ a limited number of people. Area technical colleges are the primary educational facilities for firefighters and emergency medical technicians. The tech colleges are experiencing a low number of students enrolling in the emergency services field, so the pool of candidates is becoming more limited.

People of my generation may say “nobody wants to work anymore.” I am sure our parents’ generation said the same thing about us. I think of a line from the movie “Shawshank Redemption” that goes, “The world went and got itself in a big darn hurry.”

The burdens we place on ourselves and the burdens placed on us by society complicate the choice of a career.

After the 9/11 attacks there was a resurgence in public service. Paid on call and career fire and ambulance service all over the nation experienced an upsurge in people wishing to serve their community. We are a nation that is both short-sighted and has a limited collective memory. Sept. 11, 2002 might as well be a lifetime ago. For generation Z, it was a lifetime ago.

During WWII, President Franklin Roosevelt created the Lend-Lease Act. That Act, in President Roosevelt’s own words, “Well, let me give you an illustration: Suppose my neighbor’s home catches fire, and I have a length of garden hose four or five hundred feet away. If he can take my garden hose and connect it up with his hydrant, I may help him put out his fire… If it goes through the fire all right, intact, without any damage to it, he gives it back to me and thanks me very much for the use of it. But suppose it gets smashed up… I say, “I was glad to lend you that hose; I see I can’t use it any more, it’s all smashed up.” He says, “How many feet of it were there?” I tell him, “There were 150 feet of it.” He says, “All right, I will replace it.” Now, if I get a nice garden hose back, I am in good shape.

In Wisconsin we have a system called MABAS, which stands for Mutual Aid Box Alarm System. It was developed in Illinois in 1960 in the Chicago suburbs. Think of it just like President Roosevelt did. You have a fire your neighbor helps you and you return the favor when he has a fire. The same can be said for ambulance service and medical emergencies.

People advocate the merger of fire and ambulance services. In retrospect I have found that merged services, be it a fire district or an emergency medical services district, do not work. Why? People wish to have control of their tax dollar and they want a say in how the emergency service operates.

I advocate for increased use of mutual aid, like MABAS, between departments. This type of mutual or automatic aid occurs when a structure fire or bad motor vehicle crash happens and resources are dispatched based on an agreement set up beforehand.

It is then possible for governments to work together yet keep their autonomy. All we are doing is borrowing a garden hose and returning it in good condition. Simple, yet effective.