John Andersen: Fight with COVID-19 is like boxing match

If you have ever been to Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, and you have visited the grave site of President John F. Kennedy, you know the view.
Standing facing west you can see the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Memorial and to your right the Capitol. When Marine 1 lifted off the ground last week to take President Trump to Walter Reed Hospital for the best COVID-19 treatment available I wonder if he looked out the window of the helicopter to glance at Arlington National Cemetery. If he did perhaps he realized that COVID-19 is a serious matter despite all the gaslighting he has done.
On Sept. 17 the citizens of Chippewa County testified in front of the Health and Human Services Committee on the dangers of government overreach. Typical was this remark by Belinda Onash of Bloomer “We don’t need a health department telling us what to do and what not to do and govern over the things we say and what we do, it is not due process,” OK then.
Signs floated in the background expressing a concern for government overreach and the limitation of rights. One person whose name I did not get expressed the fact that no one has died in Chippewa County yet. I wonder if the folks that were protesting feel the government overreached when businesses and farmers received money and individuals got about $1,200. Probably not.
Let’s see how things are going: in Chippewa County right now. As of Oct. 3, there have been 638 cases with no deaths. Wisconsin has 135,00 with 1,365 deaths. Eau Claire, La Crosse, Green Bay and Janesville have had the number of cases explode. Nationwide we have lost 209,000 people. As Joe Biden once said this is a big (expletive) deal.
The biggest problem in preventing things be it fire, COVID-19, polio, small pox or any other kind of problem, there is a belief that if it does not happen to you, it does not exist. It is always someone else’s problem until it is yours. Then it is your problem 100%.
We do know that any municipality in Wisconsin that has college kids has seen a huge uptick in cases since the students returned to campus. We also know right now that most new cases are found in the 20 to 29 age group. No masks, so social distancing and large gathering of people.
People also assume that a fight with COVID-19 is a fight with a human opponent. Let’s say you compare it to a boxing match. If you train enough, work out daily, eat the right foods and take vitamin C and Zinc you will pull through just fine. Except it does not work like that.
What really happens is that your body is fighting itself and the virus. You are boxing with yourself. Your opponent knows all your moves and has a few surprises itself. And just to make it interesting, if that is the word, the virus may involve your friends, neighbors, and anyone you come into contact with to the boxing match.
A brief example. Jim Fix wrote the 1977 best-selling book “The Complete Book of Running.” Fix is credited with starting American fitness by encouraging the sport of running and the health benefits of regular jogging. Jim Fix died of a heart attack while running at age 52.
His father, Calvin Fix, had died of a second heart attack at age 43. Both the Fixes were genetically predisposed to early cardiac issues. Thus the saying: “it’s not how you look in your jeans, it is what is in your genes” that count. Your immune system, not your exercise plan, eating habits or your food supplements will determine how sick you get.
You avoiding crowds, wear a mask, keep activities outdoors and wash your hands. Vote absentee and remember to send your ballot in early. If we want to resume going to Packer Games, eating out and doing what we want to will be up to us.
If you are concerned about America and your rights perhaps it would be good to follow Health Departments guidelines. But that is just me and maybe now, President Trump, or maybe not.
