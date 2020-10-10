John Andersen: Fight with COVID-19 is like boxing match

If you have ever been to Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, and you have visited the grave site of President John F. Kennedy, you know the view.

Standing facing west you can see the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Memorial and to your right the Capitol. When Marine 1 lifted off the ground last week to take President Trump to Walter Reed Hospital for the best COVID-19 treatment available I wonder if he looked out the window of the helicopter to glance at Arlington National Cemetery. If he did perhaps he realized that COVID-19 is a serious matter despite all the gaslighting he has done.

On Sept. 17 the citizens of Chippewa County testified in front of the Health and Human Services Committee on the dangers of government overreach. Typical was this remark by Belinda Onash of Bloomer “We don’t need a health department telling us what to do and what not to do and govern over the things we say and what we do, it is not due process,” OK then.

Signs floated in the background expressing a concern for government overreach and the limitation of rights. One person whose name I did not get expressed the fact that no one has died in Chippewa County yet. I wonder if the folks that were protesting feel the government overreached when businesses and farmers received money and individuals got about $1,200. Probably not.